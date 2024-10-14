Redemption Deadline Extended for Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Due to Hurricane Helene

October 14, 2024 – Due to the continuing impact of Hurricane Helene, an extension has been approved for senior citizens to redeem vouchers issued earlier this year as part of the 2024 Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) administered by the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

Qualified seniors now have until November 15, 2024 to use their vouchers instead of the previous deadline scheduled for October 15th. Participating farmers and roadside vendors will have until December 2, 2024 to deposit their vouchers to receive payment.

SFMNP is designed to help supplement the diets of low-income seniors with fresh, nutritious produce while supporting South Carolina's local farmers. This seasonal USDA grant program allows qualifying individuals to purchase unprocessed fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and community-supported agriculture programs.

For 2024, eligible participants received $50 in the form of five checks ($10 each) to spend at participating authorized locations. Qualified seniors visited a designated location in their county of residence, completed an application, and presented photo identification to participate. Approved seniors received their checks the same day. Checks were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis in the senior’s county of residence.

To qualify for the program, South Carolina residents must be age 60 or older with a yearly income of $26,973 or less ($36,482 for 2 people), report their household size (jointly or separately), and have a legal form of identification.

SFMNP is available in all 46 counties this year thanks in part to SCDSS’ commitment to community partnerships and collaboration with senior serving organizations and non-profits throughout the state. SCDSS is continuing the partnership with Coastal Carolina National Bank (CCNB), to process the payments for the program. SCDSS appreciates CCNB for their support and partnership in helping to serve senior citizens and families. The SFMNP is administered by the South Carolina Department of Social Services. For more information about the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program please click here.

