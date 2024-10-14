Former Columbus Zoo CEO Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison

COLUMBUS — The former Chief Executive Officer of the Columbus Zoo was sentenced to 7 years in prison Monday for his role in theft of $2.29 million in Zoo resources, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Tom Stalf also was ordered to pay restitution of $315,572.65, in addition to civil restitution he already paid, and fined $10,000. The sentence was announced in Delaware County Common Pleas Court Monday morning.

“Stalf used his leadership position to defraud the Zoo and personally enrich himself, his family, and the other defendants in this case,” Auditor Faber said. “He helped to create and cultivate a culture of corruption that is inexcusable.”

Stalf was the fourth of five defendants to be sentenced for crimes that were uncovered as part of a joint investigation and forensic audit by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

SIU launched its investigation in April 2021, shortly after a Columbus Dispatch article brought some of the issues involved to light. Ultimately, investigators uncovered schemes perpetrated by Columbus Zoo executives, who used Zoo funds for vacations, vehicles, concerts, sporting events and other acts of personal enrichment that occurred between 2011 and 2021.

Stalf pleaded guilty to 12 counts of tampering with records and single counts of theft by deception, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and telecommunications fraud. In their sentencing memorandum to the court, prosecutors wrote that Stalf “was a toxic leader” who “allowed the ‘Animal House’ atmosphere to infect the Columbus Zoo and exist for nearly a decade.”

Former Director of Purchasing Tracy Murnane pleaded guilty to felony counts of grand theft; complicity in the commission of theft of a motor vehicle; forgery; telecommunications fraud; and filing incomplete, false, and fraudulent returns, plus misdemeanor counts related to the acquisition of motor vehicles without obtaining certificates of title in his name. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $5,000, paid $90,000 in restitution, and will be subject to community control and service requirements.

Former Chief Financial Officer Greg Bell was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $583,697.44 in restitution plus court costs and fined $10,000 after he pleaded guilty to 12 counts of tampering with records, one count of conspiracy to engage in a pattern of corrupt activity, and one count of aggravated theft, all felonies.

Grant Bell, a former purchasing agent, pleaded guilty to one count of theft. He was ordered to pay $8,554.61 in restitution and audit costs, must complete 40 hours of community service and two years of community control, and pay a $1,000 fine as part of his sentence.

Former Director of Marketing Pete Fingerhut pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated theft, 11 felony counts of tampering with records, three felony counts of telecommunications fraud, one felony count of conspiracy, and one misdemeanor count of falsification. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28.

Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa A. Schiffel appointed Attorney General Dave Yost’s office to head the prosecution; two attorneys from Yost’s office and one attorney from SIU are serving as special prosecutors in the case.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 126 convictions resulting in more than $9.3 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

