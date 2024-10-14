Greater support for Roma women’s organisations needed to address multiple inequalities, ODIHR says

More tailored support is needed for Roma women’s civil society organizations and activists, participants said at an event organized by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) during the Warsaw Human Dimension Conference last week.

“Defending the human rights of Roma women is a collective responsibility, and it should not fall on the shoulders of Roma women’s activists only,” said Tea Jaliashvili, ODIHR Director’s Alternate/First Deputy Director. “Striving towards prosperous societies means embracing diversity and equality in all its forms and supporting those in need.”

Roma women’s civil society plays a crucial role in ensuring respect for the rights of Roma women, which are often violated by intersectional forms of discrimination. Limited funding and a long-standing lack of assistance hinder Roma women from achieving their full potential, leading to their ongoing exclusion.

“The deteriorating socio-economic climate and political challenges are making the work of civil society ever more difficult. And Roma feminist advocates struggle with additional barriers, from cultural bias to sexism, racism and classism,” said Carmen Gheorghe, representing E-Romnja, a Roma feminist non-profit organization.

The event brought together Roma women advocates and representatives, as well as delegations of OSCE states, to discuss the key challenges facing Roma and Sinti women in the OSCE region and the organizations advocating for their needs.

“Introducing intersectionality in the legal work of our organization led to better support for Roma women,” said Ðorđe Jovanović on behalf of the European Roma Rights Centre. “We need both mainstream human rights groups and women’s organizations as allies to be able to tackle the full range of disparities experienced by Roma women.”

During the event, participants called upon governments across the OSCE region to provide systemic support as well as putting legal and policy measures in place to support Roma women. Increased funding is essential, along with opportunities for collaboration, training, and empowerment. Particular focus should be paid to Roma women at higher risk of marginalisation and exploitation, such as women with disabilities, displaced people, youth, and the elderly.

ODIHR’s mandate to improve the situation of Roma and Sinti also includes tailored support for Roma and Sinti women. ODIHR will continue this by strengthening partnerships with OSCE states and civil society to ensure better protection of the rights of Roma women.

In December 2023, ODIHR published its five-yearly report on progress made by OSCE states towards Roma inclusion and the challenges that remain. The report describes the lack of adequate support in fulfilling the socio-economic and political rights of Roma and Sinti women, and recommends more targeted measures to tackle intersectional inequalities.