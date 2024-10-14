Solomon Partners Hires James Butcher as Managing Director in the Technology Group

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm and independent affiliate of Natixis, announced the appointment of James Butcher as a Managing Director in the Technology group. Based in New York, he will focus on advising companies in the Information Services and Business-to-Business (B2B) sectors and will further enhance Solomon’s Software, Data & Analytics coverage.



Mr. Butcher joined Solomon from Moelis & Company, where he served as a Managing Director. During his 13-year tenure, he worked with clients in the Media & Technology sector, acting as a trusted advisor to large corporations and mid-market companies, as well as financial sponsors, on a variety of transactions.

Craig Muir, who joined Solomon in 2023 to build out the Technology practice, noted that Mr. Butcher’s addition to the team expands the range of companies Solomon can serve in the sector.

"James brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the Information Services and B2B sectors,” Mr. Muir said. “This will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver exceptional service to our clients."

Mr. Butcher commented, “I am excited to be joining Solomon Partners and the Technology group, both of which have significant momentum. I have been impressed by the caliber of the bankers and the firm’s commitment to providing our clients with unrivaled advice and creative solutions. I am looking forward to working with Craig and the team to continue to grow the Technology group and to expand our coverage of the Information Services and B2B sectors."

Mr. Butcher earned a BA from University College London and is a Chartered Accountant (FCA).

To learn more, read a Q&A with Solomon CEO Marc Cooper and Mr. Butcher here.

About Solomon Partners

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the oldest independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. These include Business Services, Consumer Retail, Distribution, Financial Services & FinTech, Financial Sponsors, Healthcare, Grocery, Pharmacy & Restaurants, Industrials, Infrastructure, Power & Renewables, Media and Technology. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.

