ManTech Appoints Michael Biddick Vice President of Enterprise Program Management, Standards and Quality Assurance

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of AI and mission-focused technology solutions, has named Michael Biddick Vice President of Enterprise Program Management, Standards and Quality Assurance.

Biddick joins ManTech with a distinguished, two-decade career focused on client satisfaction and technology consulting. At ManTech he will accelerate enterprise-wide excellence in program execution and quality assurance aligned with strategy and technology, including digital transformation, AI/ML, cybersecurity and IT.

“With a 25-year track record of proven expertise in tech consulting and entrepreneurship, Michael excels at building high-performing teams leveraging technology-enabled capabilities, software tools, effective performance measures and indicators to support client and program requirements,” said ManTech Executive Vice President & Chief Performance Officer Bonnie Cook.

Prior to ManTech, Biddick worked at Gartner, Inc., as the Vice President and Managing Partner leading the national security consulting business, overseeing the growth and delivery of applied research solutions across the community. Prior to Gartner, Biddick founded and served as CEO of Fusion PPT, an award-winning IT consulting company. He also served as Chief Technology Officer of Windward, a successful IT consulting startup venture, and as Strategic Enterprise Network Consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton.

Biddick holds a Master’s degree from the Johns Hopkins University Cary Business School and an undergraduate degree in Political Science and African American Studies from the University of Wisconsin.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 55 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

Media Contact:

Jim Crawford

ManTech

Executive Director, External Communications

(M) 703-498-7315

James.Crawford2@ManTech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e4fe903-5d95-4b83-b202-52ba6550b5da

Michael Biddick, ManTech Vice President of Enterprise Program Management, Standards and Quality Assurance Biddick joins ManTech with a distinguished, two-decade career focused on client satisfaction and technology consulting

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.