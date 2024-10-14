Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market Set for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach USD 3,142.2 Million by 2034 Driven by Personalized Medicine and Targeted Therapies | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The key factors that boost the Cancer Gene Therapy Market growth are an increase in funding of R&D in the activities of cancer gene therapy along with the rising in the prevalence of cancer. In addition, the favorable government regulations for therapy are further going to boost various opportunities that are anticipated to provide Cancer Gene Therapy Market opportunity during the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cancer gene therapy market is poised for robust expansion, with sales projected to rise from USD 1,822.2 million in 2024 to an impressive USD 3,142.2 million by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period. In 2023 alone, oncolytic virotherapy, a key segment of cancer gene therapy, generated USD 850.7 million in revenue, further highlighting the growing importance of this innovative treatment approach.



Driving Factors Behind Market Growth:

The rise in the demand for personalized medicines, as well as recent advancements in targeted therapies, has fueled the expansion of cancer gene therapy. This therapy represents a groundbreaking method of cancer treatment by targeting the genetic mutations responsible for tumor growth. Unlike traditional treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation, which can cause significant side effects by attacking healthy cells, gene therapy provides a more precise and tailored approach, significantly improving treatment outcomes and reducing toxicity to normal cells.

The global cancer burden has been increasing, with millions of new cancer cases diagnosed each year. This rising prevalence, combined with significant financial investments in gene therapy research, is accelerating the progression of clinical trials in phases I, II, and III, bringing therapies closer to regulatory approval. The result is a rapid pipeline of innovative cancer gene therapies that hold promise for millions of patients worldwide.

Investment in Research and Development:

The cancer gene therapy landscape is further buoyed by substantial investments in research and development (R&D), with various industry players dedicating resources to the development and manufacturing of new gene therapies. These investments have been instrumental in advancing clinical trials and have paved the way for faster regulatory approvals. The collaborative efforts of leading companies are catalyzing the development of gene therapies, offering new hope to cancer patients and healthcare providers.

As the market continues to evolve, the future of cancer treatment is set to shift toward highly targeted, personalized therapies, offering significant improvements in patient care. The cancer gene therapy market is expected to remain a key focus for both investors and pharmaceutical companies, driving forward innovative solutions to combat one of the world’s most challenging diseases.

“The rising demand for personalized medicine, coupled with advancements in targeted therapies, is a key driver of the growth in the cancer gene therapy market,” said opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Here Are Some Key Takeaways From The Data:

The global cancer gene therapy market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer, technological advancements, and rising awareness about gene therapy. The market is projected to reach a value of USD 3,142.2 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The global sales of cancer gene therapy are estimated to be worth USD 1,822.2 million in 2024.

Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

China is expected to have the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Other countries with high CAGRs include South Korea (7.5%), Spain (5.5%), and France (4.8%).

The United States and Canada are also expected to experience significant growth in the cancer gene therapy market.



Overall, the outlook for the cancer gene therapy market is very positive. The market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, as more and more patients benefit from this innovative treatment.





Competitive Landscape:

Significant investments in the cancer gene therapy market are increasingly directed toward collaboration and expansion as key strategies for growth and market consolidation. Companies are focusing on acquiring cutting-edge technologies and products to enhance their portfolios while forming strategic partnerships to expand their global reach.

Recent Developments in the Cancer Gene Therapy Market:

In June 2021, Eisai and Bristol Myers Squibb entered into a collaboration to develop and commercialize Eisai's antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), MORAb-202, for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

In June 2021, GSK partnered with iTeos Therapeutics to develop EOS-448, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which had shown promise in phase 1 trials for advanced solid malignancies.

Key Players of Cancer Gene Therapy Industry:

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca Plc.

BIOCAD

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

EffRx Pharmaceuticals S.A.

Euroscreen S.A.

Vicore Pharma AB

Amgen

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cell Genesys Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Achieve Life Science Inc.

BioCanCell Ltd.

Key Segments of Cancer Gene Therapy Industry

By Therapy:

In terms of therapy, the industry is divided into gene induced immunotherapy, oncolytic Virotherapy, gene transfer among others.

By Indication:

In terms of indication, the industry is segregated into breast cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer.

By Service Provider:

In terms of service provider, the industry is segregated into hospitals, clinical research laboratory, oncology institutes.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa have been covered in the report.

Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

