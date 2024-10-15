The Final War of Wizards and Dragons Is a New Kind of Dark Fantasy Novel and Adventure of a Lifetime

This fantasy novel, complete with QR codes in its pages to access original music and graphics, is a multilayered classic adventure tale; jam-packed with mind-blowing dragon and wizard twists and turns.

Book 2 of the Kordan Series, with QR codes for Original Music and Graphics, is in stores now!

We all make sacrifices, but at what point is the cost too high? Kordan, Alicanth, and Stelth face such a dilemma.” — Author David Nos

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rebel Books Press announces the publication of ‘ The Final War of Wizards and Dragons ’ by author David Nos. This fantasy novel is a multilayered classic adventure tale; jam-packed with mind-blowing dragon and wizard twists and turns.As in the beloved prequel in the Kordan series, ‘Kordan the Wizard,’ readers are again treated to original music sprinkled throughout the book that brings content alive, courtesy of David Nos and his prolific music writing partner, Robert Agner.The writing is charming to read, yet incredibly unique in its myriad of complex, genius fantasy and fantastical worlds, gods, feuds, and dark battles. From loyalty to royalty; romance to never-seen-before dark realities, and the greatest bond of its time: that between a wizard and the last dragon."We all make sacrifices, but at what point is the cost too high? Kordan, Alicanth, and Stelth face such a dilemma. In The FINAL WAR of Wizards and Dragons the price of sacrifice may not be an option. Their choice may have already been made,” said author David Nos."The music throughout the book, accessible by phone camera or QR app, allows your ears to participate in bringing the story and characters to life,” added Robert Agner.To book an interview or receive information about bulk orders, contact Rebel Books Press at editor@rebelbookspess.comThe Final War of Wizards and Dragons is available wherever books are sold.Click here on Barnes and Noble to order.About David NosDavid Nos is a printer by trade and a musician by degree. He has always loved to write. Most of the songs he and Robert Agner have written over 50 years are musical stories. After testing his writing skills in a local writing contest and winning, David Nos wrote his first novel in the series, ‘Kordan the Wizard’ and with his songwriting partner Robert Agner, decided to add music, accessible in the content of the book via QR codes. Today they have the first Fantasy/music hybrid in their unique offering Kordan the Wizard. Now, the duo has continued that tradition with The FINAL WAR of Wizards and Dragons.About Robert AgnerRobert Agner has been writing music with David Nos for decades. Along with Dave's wife Kim, they have been performing original music for many years, in several venues, and in front of both small and large audiences. Recently, Robert Agner and David Nos created music that is accessible by QR code that is printed in the pages of Dave's first novel, ‘Kordan the Wizard’ and now available in book 2 of the series, in ‘The FINAL WAR of Wizards and Dragons.’With this unique concept, the music and lyrics add a special dimension when reading the story. The music can be purchased separately and is available on most online music platforms.About Rebel Books PressLaunched in early 2022, author and journalist Diane Lilli created an Indie publishing company especially built to create a new way of fair publishing and success for serious authors who are seeking distribution and sales in bookstores around the world.Today, Rebel Books Press has published 61 books in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats, resulting in robust retail sales around the world. Every author is treated with extremely personal care, from the inception of titles to editing to proofing to formatting to publication and targeting authors’ niche audiences. To learn more, email Editor@RebelBooksPress.com

