Siemon Wins Four Gold Innovation Awards from CI&M Magazine

WATERTOWN, Conn., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Siemon Company, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce it has won four Gold Level 2024 CIM Cabling Innovator Awards. The Cabling Innovators Awards program recognizes organizations and individuals who drive the ICT industry forward. It awards ingenuity and innovation in cabling, infrastructure design, installation, and administration. These awards acknowledge Siemon’s commitment to developing industry-leading solutions that address critical network infrastructure challenges.



“We are honored to be recognized for our ongoing commitment to innovation. These awards highlight our extensive innovation across the entire cabling infrastructure spectrum. From data centers to retail, Siemon remains dedicated to providing our customers with the solutions they need to build and manage high-performing networks.”

Trey Somers, Vice President of Product Management at Siemon

Siemon’s award-winning solutions include:

LightVerse® Copper/Fiber Combo Patch Panel

This innovative panel allows users to seamlessly integrate high-performance fiber optic and copper connectivity within a single 1U of rack space. This not only saves valuable space but also simplifies network deployments.

RapidDAC™ Quick Ship Program

This program ensures fast and reliable delivery of Siemon’s high-quality Direct Attach Copper Cables (DACs), enabling customers to receive critical network components within 5 days or less.

LightStack® and LightStack 8 Ultra-High-Density Fiber Plug and Play System

The LightStack system offers superior density, port access, and cable management for today’s advanced data center and enterprise networking environments.

Case Study - Iconic Restaurant Franchise Gets Consistent and Cost-Effective Technology Rollouts

Siemon played a key role in helping a large franchise operator upgrade the network infrastructure of hundreds of newly acquired restaurants. This project involved implementing a standardized cabling solution to support the latest technology needs, ensuring a consistent brand experience across all locations.

