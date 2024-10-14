NANO Nuclear Energy Executives Scheduled to Present at the Upcoming Mississippi Public Service Commissioners’ Nuclear Summit

New York, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or “the Company”), a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing portable, clean energy solutions, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer and Head of Reactor Development, James Walker, will lead a virtual presentation alongside Founder and Chairman, Jay Yu, at the upcoming Mississippi Public Service Commission Nuclear Summit.



“A key aspect of the NANO Nuclear story is our participation in the emerging nuclear energy renaissance in the U.S. It is inspiring to see states like Mississippi, in addition to the growing support within the federal government, take the initiative to adopt nuclear-based solutions for their expanding energy needs,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy. “Advanced reactors, such as NANO Nuclear’s ‘ODIN’ and 'ZEUS’ microreactors in development, can play a pivotal role in this transition, allowing states to deploy portable, safe nuclear energy solutions where they are most needed. We look forward to engaging with fellow attendees and presenters at the Nuclear Summit to discuss the future of Mississippi’s energy landscape.”

Featuring prominent speakers such as Jeff Merrifield, Chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Industry Council and former NRC Commissioner, and Mike King, Special Assistant for ADVANCE ACT Implementation at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the Summit will provide a platform to explore safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions that benefit Mississippi’s communities and economy.

The Summit is scheduled for October 22, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Jackson, MS. All interested parties are welcome and encouraged to register at ww.psc.ms.gov. “Mississippi has the potential to be a leader in nuclear energy, and this summit will serve as a proactive platform for meaningful dialogue. The Mississippi Public Service Commission is grateful to have an industry leader such as NANO Nuclear Energy take part in the summit.” stated the Commissioners.

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Executives to Present at the Mississippi Public Service Commission’s Nuclear Summit 2024.

“We are excited to participate in this Nuclear Summit and support Mississippi in achieving its goals of a sustainable, secure, and efficient energy future powered by advanced nuclear technologies,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Reactor Development of NANO Nuclear Energy. “Our participation in this important event alongside key representatives of the United States nuclear energy sector is a testament to our continuing networking efforts. The support of both federal and state governments is crucial in accelerating this shift to more sustainable energy solutions, and we are pleased to contribute to discussions on how advanced nuclear technologies and our own microreactors can play a key role in achieving this goal.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across four business lines: (i) cutting edge portable microreactor technology, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation and (iv) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s products in technical development are “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and “ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear’s management in connection with this news release or the Mississippi Nuclear Summit described herein contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements (including relating to the potential for nuclear energy innovation and expansion in Mississippi) related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", “potential”, "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) or related state nuclear fuel licensing submissions, (ii) risks related the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the business of a start-up business operating a highly regulated industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and the NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

