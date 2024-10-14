Dragonfly Energy Announces Dragonfly IntelLigence™ Smart Battery Technology for Heavy Duty Trucking Lithium Power Systems

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in energy storage and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, unveiled at the American Trucking Associations’ annual Management Conference & Exhibition its Dragonfly IntelLigence™ technology for the heavy duty trucking industry. This patent-pending smart battery technology gives fleets and truck drivers real-time system monitoring and app-based connectivity, providing full visibility over their battery system. Building upon the proven reliability of Battle Born Batteries, Dragonfly IntelLigence represents the next generation of the Company’s energy storage solutions, designed to optimize performance and efficiency in demanding commercial applications.



Dragonfly IntelLigence communication technology empowers drivers with real-time insights into their entire battery system, providing visibility at both the individual battery level and the system as a whole. By combining a wireless mesh network with Bluetooth connectivity, drivers can use the Battle Born mobile app to monitor battery life, set custom alerts, and access historical usage data. This comprehensive connectivity, unique to Dragonfly Energy’s system, provides a significant advantage over competitor Bluetooth solutions, and will provide drivers with peace of mind and enhanced control over their power source. Additionally, through the Dragonfly IntelLigence Hub, OEMs can transmit battery data via external communication protocols, such as RV-C (Recreation Vehicle-CAN), allowing for seamless integration with in-cab displays and fleet management systems.

This new, advanced smart lithium solution provides a powerful addition to the Company’s award-winning Battle Born® All-Electric Auxiliary Power Unit (“APU”), delivering enhanced capabilities beyond what was previously available. The advanced monitoring capability of Dragonfly IntelLigence, gives drivers the visibility to now have complete confidence in the company’s lithium powered system's ability to maintain power during rest periods, eliminating the need for idling or auto start/stop.

“The integration of our patented Dragonfly IntelLigence technology marks a significant advancement for our APU solution,” said Wade Seaburg, chief revenue officer of Dragonfly Energy. "This upgrade gives drivers comprehensive visibility over their battery system so they can rest easy knowing the battery won’t drain nor the truck restart while they are trying to sleep. By prioritizing driver experience and efficiency, we're helping fleets reduce costs and improve sustainability."

The Battle Born All-Electric APU, equipped with Dragonfly IntelLigence as an optional upgrade, is available now to fleets and OEMs, with public availability to owner/operators expected by the end of the calendar year 2024.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy’s patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company’s intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Dragonfly IntelLigence™, the Company’s future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

