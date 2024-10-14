CE: Full cooperation with Chief Executive-elect Sam Hou Fai for smooth transition to new governmental team

MACAU, October 14 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today met with the Chief Executive-elect, Mr Sam Hou Fai. The two agreed to keep in close touch and cooperate fully, in order to ensure a smooth transition to a new administration.

During the meeting at Government Headquarters, Mr Ho once again congratulated Mr Sam for winning – with a significant majority of votes available – the sixth-term Chief Executive Election, held on Sunday (13 October).

After the completion of necessary procedures, Mr Ho would immediately submit a report to the Central Government and request the appointment of Mr Sam as the sixth-term Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

The Chief Executive said he would issue an instruction in coming days, requesting all public departments fully to support and cooperate with Mr Sam – in terms of making available resources and facilities – so he could organise various tasks for formation of a new governmental team.

Meanwhile, the current-term Government continued to advance its established policy plans, said Mr Ho. These were to: exert full effort to consolidate the solid foundation that the MSAR has achieved; maintain the ongoing pace of stable and harmonious development in society overall; and to maintain a safe and harmonious social environment for the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland and the coming to office of the new-term Government.

In the meeting, Mr Sam expressed his gratitude to the Chief Executive, and for the preparations the current-term Government had undertaken so far to ensure a smooth transition of power and responsibilities. Mr Sam added that he and his team would stay in close touch with the Chief Executive’s Office in coming days, to ensure concerted effort towards the smooth and orderly transition of leadership within government.