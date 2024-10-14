Government Communications calls for media to apply for accreditation ahead of Presidential Imbizo in eThekwini
Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) calls on members of the media wishing to cover the forthcoming District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo to apply for accreditation. The Imbizo is scheduled to take place on the 8th November 2024, at uMnini Sportfield, Ward 98, Umgababa in KwaZulu-Natal Province.
Ahead of the DDM Presidential Imbizo, Ministers, MECs and Mayors in the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality are expected to conduct several community outreach activities. The details of each outreach will be communicated through media advisories.
Journalists applying for accreditation are advised to complete the accompanying form in full and email it to Bathabile Mthimunye on: Bathabile@gcis.gov.za
The deadline for the submission of applications is 12h00 on Friday, 25 October 2024.
Enquiries:
William Baloyi
Cell: 083 390 7147
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.