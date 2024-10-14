Western Cape offers another day of free vehicle safety checks for scholar transport operators, 15 Oct

Following the success of the recent free vehicle inspections, the Western Cape Government is pleased to announce another opportunity for scholar transport operators in the Cape Town and Swartland areas to have their vehicles checked. Free inspections will be available on Tuesday, 15 October 2024, at the Gene Louw Traffic College and Malmesbury Testing Centre from 08h30 to 15h00.

This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the roadworthiness of all vehicles transporting learners and to uphold the highest safety standards. The inspections will cover critical components essential for safe and reliable transportation, including tyres, brakes, lights, suspension, CV joints, electrical systems, exhausts, wipers, and licence discs.

We encourage scholar transport operators in the Cape Town and Swartland areas to take full advantage of this service to identify and resolve any potential issues that could compromise vehicle safety. Regular maintenance of vehicles is essential in preventing accidents and breakdowns on the road.

Western Cape Mobility Department Spokesperson, Muneera Allie, emphasised, “The safety of learners remains our top priority. This additional inspection day reaffirms the importance of keeping scholar transport vehicles in optimal condition, particularly given the varied road conditions these vehicles frequently face.”

While this inspection is not a full roadworthiness test, it serves as a valuable opportunity for operators to assess the fitness of their vehicles. By participating in these inspections, operators are contributing to safer roads and safer journeys for all learners.

Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku, added, “We once again urge scholar transport operators to take this proactive step towards ensuring the safety of their vehicles and the children they transport. Let’s work together to uphold the highest safety standards.”

Details for 15 October:

Gene Louw Traffic College

Date: 15 October

Time: 08h30 – 15h00

Venue: Gene Louw Traffic Training College, Brackenfell Boulevard, Brackenfell

Malmesbury, Swartland Testing Centre

Date: 15 October

Time: 08h30 – 15h00

Venue: Piketberg Way, Malmesbury

For more information, please call 021 983 1500

Media queries:

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 083 755 3213