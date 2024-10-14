MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe launches cropping programme on World Food Day, 16 Oct

Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe will launch the department’s R80 million cropping programme in Ngxakaxha village, Dutywa on World Food Day.

The World Food Day aims to raise awareness about hunger, promote actions ensuring food security and nutritious food for all. The 2024 theme, "Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future," emphasizes the fundamental human right to access adequate food, essential for a healthy and productive life.

The launch of the cropping programme on World Food Day underscores the department's commitment to ensuring food security and promoting sustainable agricultural development in the Eastern Cape. Through this programme DRDAR supports farmers with production inputs, mechanization, ensuring food security and contribute to economic development through growth of agricultural enterprises.

In the 2024 summer cropping season, around 22,564 hectares will be planted, benefiting 10,953 communal and emerging farmers.

This initiative builds upon the department's past successes. Between 2009 and 2023, 309,930 hectares were planted wherein 51,847 smallholder producers benefited and over 538,000 tons of maize produced.

The department has secured financial support to pilot the Import Substitute project, targeting the poultry value chain of local smallholder producers. This initiative focuses on producing oilseeds using soybean, sunflower and canola as key raw materials for poultry feed, implemented through Grain Partners.

About R21.6 million has been allocated to the Import Substitute project in the 2024/25 financial year to plant 2,353 hectares.

Members of the media are invited to cover this event.

Venue: Ngxakaxa Village, Dutywa

Date: 16 October

Venue: 9h00

For more information and RSVP please contact Mr Thozi Manyisana on 082 494 3600 or MEC’s spokesperson Mr Atule Joka on 071 688 4231/071 608 9041.