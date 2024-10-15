Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Antipsychotic Drugs Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Antipsychotic Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The antipsychotic drugs market has expanded significantly in recent years. It is expected to rise from $17.82 billion in 2023 to $19.5 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.4%. Growth is driven by the rising incidence of mental health disorders, the introduction of second-generation antipsychotics, an aging population, improvements in healthcare systems, and strong R&D investments.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The antipsychotic drugs market is anticipated to see strong growth in the upcoming years, expected to reach $28.3 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.8%. The growth is driven by the increasing incidence of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, supportive government policies and funding, rising demand for personalized medicine, a focus on minimizing side effects, and growing advocacy for mental health. Major trends include the integration of digital health tools for monitoring, development of novel mechanisms of action, a focus on combination therapies, the adoption of pharmacogenomics for tailored treatments, and an emphasis on patient-centric drug development.

Growth Driver Of The Antipsychotic Drugs Market

The increasing incidence of mental disorders is expected to promote the growth of the antipsychotic drugs market going forward. Mental disorders, also referred to as mental illnesses, are conditions that affect a person's thoughts, behavior, mood, and mental health. The prevalence of mental disorders can be influenced by factors such as stress levels, societal pressures, genetic predisposition, biochemical imbalances, neurodevelopmental issues, and physical health conditions. Antipsychotic medications help manage mental disorders by modifying neurotransmitter activity, primarily dopamine and serotonin, to alleviate psychotic symptoms, stabilize mood, and enhance cognitive and emotional functioning.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Antipsychotic Drugs Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck And Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly And Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cipla Ltd., H. Lundbeck A/S, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Apotex Inc., Lupin Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Alkermes plc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size?

Major players in the antipsychotic drugs market are focused on developing subcutaneous atypical antipsychotic injections, which offer improved patient compliance and enhanced efficacy over traditional oral medications. Administered under the skin, these injections help maintain stable blood levels and improve symptom control for mental illnesses.

How Is The Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Segmented?

1) By Therapeutic Class: First Generation, Second Generation, Third Generation

2) By Disease: Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder, Unipolar Depression, Dementia, Other Diseases

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Antipsychotic Drugs Market

North America was the largest region in the antipsychotic drugs market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the antipsychotic drugs market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Antipsychotic Drugs Market Definition

Antipsychotic drugs market are primarily used to manage symptoms of psychosis, addressing conditions such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and are also known as neuroleptics or major tranquilizers.

Antipsychotic Drugs Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global antipsychotic drugs market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Antipsychotic Drugs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on antipsychotic drugs market size, antipsychotic drugs market drivers and trends, antipsychotic drugs market revenues, antipsychotic drugs market positioning and antipsychotic drugs market growth across geographies. The antipsychotic drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

