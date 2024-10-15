Global Angio Suites Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Angio Suites Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Angio Suites Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The angio suites market has grown consistently over the past years. It is projected to increase from $1.66 billion in 2023 to $1.78 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 7.2%. This growth is due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, more outpatient surgeries, higher healthcare spending, improved patient outcomes, and a shift towards less invasive procedures.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Angio Suites Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The angio suites market is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years, projected to reach $2.36 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.3%. Factors driving this growth include a growing elderly population, expansion of outpatient and ambulatory surgery, a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, a heightened focus on early diagnosis, and increased health awareness. Major trends include technological advancements, minimally invasive procedures, integration with electronic health records, advanced imaging systems, and robotic-assisted technologies.

Growth Driver Of The Angio Suites Market

The rise in cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of the angio suites market in the near future. Cardiovascular diseases include various conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels, such as coronary artery disease, heart attacks, strokes, and hypertension. Sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary choices, and high obesity rates significantly contribute to these health issues. Angio suites offer advanced imaging and interventional capabilities, enabling precise diagnosis and treatment of complex cardiovascular conditions through real-time visualization and minimally invasive procedures.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Angio Suites Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Medtronic Plc, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hologic Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Shimadzu Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Inc., Cook Medical LLC, Carl Zeiss AG, Elekta AB (publ), Planmeca Oy, Carestream Health Inc., Guerbet Group, 3D Systems Inc., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Surgical Science Sweden AB, IMRIS Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Limited, Lam Vascular and Associates Inc., NeuroLogica Corporation

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Angio Suites Market Size?

In the angio suites market, companies are integrating advanced imaging technologies, such as biplane angiography systems, to enhance diagnostic accuracy and procedural efficiency. This system captures two perpendicular X-ray images of the vascular system simultaneously, providing comprehensive visualization that assists in complex interventional procedures.

How Is The Global Angio Suites Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Single-Plane, Bi-Plane

2) By Technology: X-ray Angiography, Computed Tomography (CT) Angiography, Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA), Other Technologies

3) By Application: Cardiac Angiography, Neurology Angiography, Oncology Angiography, Peripheral Vascular Angiography, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Angio Suites Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Angio Suites Market Definition

An angio suite is a specialized medical facility designed for minimally invasive procedures involving the vascular system, providing a controlled environment for interventional radiology.

Angio Suites Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global angio suites market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Angio Suites Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on angio suites market size, angio suites market drivers and trends and angio suites market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

