Eco-Friendly Bottle Market Poised to Reach USD 370.2 Million by 2034, Driven by Growing Sustainability Concerns | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The South Korean market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the projected period. South Korean eco-friendly bottle makers are using local materials to make their products. Thus, South Korean industries rely heavily on locally sourced starch and fiber.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global eco-friendly bottle market is expected to be valued at USD 184.7 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the next decade, reaching USD 370.2 million by 2034.



The rising demand for sustainable products is fueling the expansion of the eco-friendly bottle market, with a significant consumer base in school-going children. As parents become more environmentally conscious and schools promote the benefits of sustainability, eco-friendly bottles are becoming a common feature in school supplies.

Regulatory authorities are also playing a key role in this market's growth, as they increasingly crack down on single-use plastics. In response, bottle manufacturers are shifting to eco-friendly materials to comply with regulations and maintain consumer demand.

Innovative materials such as green plastics and starch-based alternatives are keeping the eco-friendly bottle market vibrant, offering consumers safe and sustainable choices. The shift away from traditional plastics, which have the potential to leach into liquids, is further encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly options. Consumers are also drawn to new product features like temperature-reading and cooling capabilities, making eco-friendly bottles a more attractive and functional choice.

In addition to individual demand, the broader packaging industry is embracing green solutions, with eco-friendly bottles standing out as a key packaging alternative. The increasing appeal of reusable, eco-friendly bottles highlights the shift toward products that are not only sustainable but also offer practical benefits.

Market Value of Eco-friendly Bottle by Country



Countries CAGR (2024 to 2034) France 6.80% India 8.70% China 7.90% Thailand 7.50% South Korea 7.10%

Prominent Drivers of the Eco-friendly Bottle Market

Growing Environmental Awareness: Increasing consumer awareness about the harmful effects of plastic pollution is driving demand for sustainable, eco-friendly alternatives in packaging, including bottles made from biodegradable and recyclable materials. Government Regulations and Initiatives: Stricter regulations on plastic usage and waste management, along with government incentives for adopting eco-friendly packaging, are encouraging companies to shift to sustainable bottle solutions. Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging: As more consumers prioritize brands with a focus on environmental responsibility, companies are adopting eco-friendly bottles to meet this demand, particularly in the food, beverage, and personal care sectors. Technological Advancements in Material Science: Innovations in biodegradable and recyclable materials, such as plant-based plastics and paper bottles, are making eco-friendly bottles more viable and cost-effective for mass production. Corporate Sustainability Goals: Many companies are committing to sustainability targets, which include reducing their carbon footprint and plastic usage, driving the adoption of eco-friendly bottles as part of their packaging strategies.



Key Takeaways: Eco-friendly Bottle Market

South Korea market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

China is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.9% through 2034.

Thailand is set to experience a CAGR of 7.5% through 2034.

France is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

India is expected to register the highest growth, with a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period.

By 2024, demand for paper is anticipated to capture 43.2% of the market share by material.

The water industry is forecasted to account for 62.1% of the market share by 2024.



"Eco-friendly bottles are reshaping the packaging industry by offering sustainable alternatives to traditional plastic. With increasing consumer demand for greener options, the market is poised for significant growth." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape in the Eco-friendly Bottle Market

Market actors in the eco-friendly bottle environment are working to develop new materials that will make production easier. As a result, a significant amount of money is being spent on research and development.

Multinational bottle brands are entering the eco-friendly bottle market, recognizing the opportunities it presents. Eco-friendly bottle producers are forming alliances with packaging companies to capitalize on prospects.

Key Companies in the Eco-friendly Bottle Market



One Green Bottle

Earthlust

Ecologic Brands

SKS Bottle and Packaging

Pachamama

Paper Water Bottle

Kanrel

ENSO Bottles

Earth Bottles

SafeBottles

Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Bottling Company

Cascade Designs Inc.

Recent Developments in the Eco-friendly Bottle Market

In September 2023, the India-based Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) launched a biodegradable water bottle.

In 2023, JRE- Slovenija together with Hrastnik 1860 Design Studio launched the REwater bottle. It is a glass bottle that not only highlights the eco-consciousness but also uses illusion to give the effect of the water inside shimmering.

Also in 2023, Philippine enterprise BBDO Guerrero introduced the Dissolving Bottles, shampoo bars made in the shape of bottles, eliminating the need for plastic packaging.



Key Market Segmentation

By Material:

Paper

Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

Starch Based

Sugarcane & Bagasse

Molded Fiber



By End-Use Industry:

Water

Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Other Industrial



By Capacity:

Up to 200 ml

201 to 500 ml

Above 500 ml



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



German Translation

Es wird erwartet, dass der globale Markt für umweltfreundliche Flaschen im Jahr 2024 auf 184,7 Mio. USD geschätzt wird und in den nächsten zehn Jahren mit einer CAGR von 7,2 % wachsen und bis 2034 370,2 Mio. USD erreichen wird.

Die steigende Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen Produkten treibt die Expansion des Marktes für umweltfreundliche Flaschen voran, mit einer bedeutenden Verbraucherbasis bei Schulkindern. Da Eltern umweltbewusster werden und Schulen die Vorteile der Nachhaltigkeit fördern, werden umweltfreundliche Flaschen zu einem festen Bestandteil des Schulbedarfs.

Auch die Regulierungsbehörden spielen eine Schlüsselrolle für das Wachstum dieses Marktes, da sie zunehmend gegen Einwegkunststoffe vorgehen. Als Reaktion darauf stellen die Flaschenhersteller auf umweltfreundliche Materialien um, um die Vorschriften einzuhalten und die Nachfrage der Verbraucher aufrechtzuerhalten.

Innovative Materialien wie grüne Kunststoffe und stärkebasierte Alternativen halten den Markt für umweltfreundliche Flaschen lebendig und bieten den Verbrauchern sichere und nachhaltige Wahlmöglichkeiten. Die Abkehr von traditionellen Kunststoffen, die das Potenzial haben, in Flüssigkeiten überzugehen, fördert die Einführung umweltfreundlicher Optionen weiter. Die Verbraucher werden auch von neuen Produktmerkmalen wie Temperaturmess- und Kühlfunktionen angezogen, die umweltfreundliche Flaschen zu einer attraktiveren und funktionaleren Wahl machen.

Neben der individuellen Nachfrage setzt die Verpackungsindustrie im Allgemeinen auf umweltfreundliche Lösungen, wobei umweltfreundliche Flaschen eine wichtige Verpackungsalternative darstellen. Die zunehmende Attraktivität von wiederverwendbaren, umweltfreundlichen Flaschen unterstreicht den Wandel hin zu Produkten, die nicht nur nachhaltig sind, sondern auch praktische Vorteile bieten.

Marktwert der umweltfreundlichen Flasche nach Ländern

Länder CAGR (2024 bis 2034) Frankreich 6.80 % Indien 8.70 % China 7.90 % Thailand 7.50 % Südkorea 7.10 %

"Umweltfreundliche Flaschen verändern die Verpackungsindustrie, indem sie nachhaltige Alternativen zu herkömmlichem Kunststoff bieten. Mit der steigenden Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach umweltfreundlicheren Optionen ist der Markt für ein deutliches Wachstum bereit." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Prominente Treiber des Marktes für umweltfreundliche Flaschen

Wachsendes Umweltbewusstsein: Das zunehmende Bewusstsein der Verbraucher für die schädlichen Auswirkungen der Plastikverschmutzung treibt die Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen, umweltfreundlichen Alternativen für Verpackungen an, einschließlich Flaschen aus biologisch abbaubaren und recycelbaren Materialien. Staatliche Vorschriften und Initiativen: Strengere Vorschriften für die Verwendung von Kunststoffen und das Abfallmanagement sowie staatliche Anreize für umweltfreundliche Verpackungen ermutigen Unternehmen, auf nachhaltige Flaschenlösungen umzusteigen. Steigende Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen Verpackungen: Da immer mehr Verbraucher Marken mit Fokus auf Umweltverantwortung priorisieren, setzen Unternehmen umweltfreundliche Flaschen ein, um dieser Nachfrage gerecht zu werden, insbesondere in den Bereichen Lebensmittel, Getränke und Körperpflege. Technologische Fortschritte in der Materialwissenschaft: Innovationen bei biologisch abbaubaren und recycelbaren Materialien, wie z. B. pflanzliche Kunststoffe und Papierflaschen, machen umweltfreundliche Flaschen praktikabler und kostengünstiger für die Massenproduktion. Nachhaltigkeitsziele des Unternehmens: Viele Unternehmen verpflichten sich zu Nachhaltigkeitszielen, zu denen die Reduzierung ihres CO2-Fußabdrucks und des Kunststoffverbrauchs gehört, und treiben die Einführung umweltfreundlicher Flaschen als Teil ihrer Verpackungsstrategien voran.



Wichtige Erkenntnisse: Umweltfreundlicher Flaschenmarkt

Der südkoreanische Markt wird im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 7,1 % wachsen.

Es wird erwartet, dass China bis 2034 eine CAGR von 7,9 % verzeichnen wird.

Thailand wird bis 2034 eine CAGR von 7,5 % verzeichnen.

Für Frankreich wird im Prognosezeitraum ein jährliches Wachstum von 6,8 % prognostiziert.

Es wird erwartet, dass Indien mit einer CAGR von 8,7 % im Prognosezeitraum das höchste Wachstum verzeichnen wird.

Bis 2024 wird die Nachfrage nach Papier voraussichtlich 43,2 % des Marktanteils nach Material ausmachen.

Es wird prognostiziert, dass die Wasserindustrie bis 2024 einen Marktanteil von 62,1 % ausmachen wird.



Wettbewerbslandschaft auf dem Markt für umweltfreundliche Flaschen

Marktteilnehmer im umweltfreundlichen Flaschenumfeld arbeiten an der Entwicklung neuer Materialien, die die Produktion erleichtern sollen. Infolgedessen wird eine beträchtliche Menge Geld für Forschung und Entwicklung ausgegeben.

Multinationale Flaschenmarken steigen in den Markt für umweltfreundliche Flaschen ein und erkennen die damit verbundenen Chancen. Umweltfreundliche Flaschenhersteller schließen Allianzen mit Verpackungsunternehmen, um von den Aussichten zu profitieren.

Schlüsselunternehmen auf dem Markt für umweltfreundliche Flaschen

Eine grüne Flasche

Lust auf die Erde

Ökologische Marken

SKS Flasche und Verpackung

Pachamama

Wasserflasche aus Papier

Kanrel

ENSO Flaschen

Erd-Flaschen

SafeBottles

Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Abfüllfirma

Cascade Designs Inc.

Jüngste Entwicklungen auf dem Markt für umweltfreundliche Flaschen

Im September 2023 brachte das in Indien ansässige Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) eine biologisch abbaubare Wasserflasche auf den Markt.

Im Jahr 2023 brachte JRE-Slovenija zusammen mit dem Hrastnik 1860 Design Studio die REwater-Flasche auf den Markt. Es ist eine Glasflasche, die nicht nur das Umweltbewusstsein hervorhebt, sondern auch die Illusion nutzt, um den Effekt des Wassers im Inneren schimmern zu lassen.

Ebenfalls im Jahr 2023 führte das philippinische Unternehmen BBDO Guerrero die Dissolving Bottles ein, Shampoo-Bars in Form von Flaschen, die Plastikverpackungen überflüssig machen.



Wichtige Marktsegmentierung

Nach Material:

Papier

Polymilchsäure (PLA)

Auf Stärkebasis

Zuckerrohr & Bagasse

Geformte Faser



Nach Endverbraucherindustrie:

Wasser

Getränk

Körperpflege & Kosmetik

Pharmazeutisch

Sonstige Industrie



Nach Kapazität:

Bis zu 200 ml

201 bis 500 ml

Über 500 ml



Nach Region:

Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Europa

Südasien

Ostasien

Ozeanien

Naher Osten und Afrika (MEA)



Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

