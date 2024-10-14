More mentoring and support for women in business

Release date: 14/10/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government is continuing to support women to start and grow their businesses with its highly successful Women in Business Foundations program.

The program has been a huge success since its launch in November 2022, helping more than 2000 women – many of whom are first-time business owners.

Approximately 35 per cent of the women are in regional South Australia including Kangaroo Island, Fleurieu Peninsula and Limestone Coast.

Applications are now open for the second round of the program, which is designed to support women in the early stages of running a business.

Delivered by Adelaide Business Hub, the Foundations program provides six hours of one-on-one mentoring and supports women to build their skills in the fundamentals of running a business including marketing, finance and accounting, human resources and helps them to develop a plan to implement their business goals.

Women entrepreneurs are matched with experienced professional mentors to identify new opportunities, boost their confidence in running their small business and provide support to overcome specific challenges that female entrepreneurs often face including family commitments and difficulty accessing capital.

The Women in Business program was an election commitment and forms part of the Malinauskas Government’s $14 million Small Business Strategy, designed to support the state’s small business owners to grow and succeed.

Registrations for round two are now open and will be accepted on a rolling basis.

For more information visit business.sa.gov.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

The Malinauskas Government is supporting more women to start and grow their businesses with a second round of our popular Women in Business Foundations program.

As a former small business owner, I know firsthand the challenges that come with starting and running a new business whether it’s finding the time to upskill, accessing networking opportunities, or juggling work and family and this program has been designed specifically to help women build their skills and overcome barriers to their success.

It is making a real difference for business owners, whether in metropolitan Adelaide or regional SA, helping them get the skills and confidence they need to grow their businesses.

With 98 per cent of businesses in South Australia being small businesses, we want to see more women running successful businesses and employing South Australians.

Attributable to Adelaide Business Hub Chief Executive Kelley Russo

The Adelaide Business Hub is thrilled to be delivering the second round of the Women in Business Foundations program for the Malinauskas Government, building on the incredible success of the first round where we empowered thousands of women to achieve their business goals.

In our previous round, program participants expressed a remarkable 95% "very satisfied" rating, a testament to the exceptional expertise of our mentors and the deep connections formed with their clients.

We believe in creating a safe and trusting environment where women can learn, grow, and thrive and we look forward to helping more participants reach new heights in round two.

Attributable to Jayne-Anne Power, owner of Kennedy Parker and Round 1 participant.

As a first-time business owner, starting a new business was both exciting and scary and the Women in Business program provided me with valuable support during my early stages in business.

I was able to discuss my plans and receive advice on what activities would boost growth and how to go about them.

It helped me to clarify my focus and direction and generated results right from the start.

I would definitely encourage other women who are starting a new business or in the early stages to take part in the program.