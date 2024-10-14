More money up for grabs, in latest round of Space Innovation Grant funding

Release date: 14/10/24

More money will be available to help get South Australian space technology on the market, when the second round of the SA Space Collaboration and Innovation Fund opens on 30 October 2024.

In Round 2, one project will receive $320,000, a significant boost from the inaugural round which funded two projects at $100,000 each.

The South Australian Space Collaboration and Innovation Fund is open to South Australian-based start-ups and small businesses in collaboration with at least one international partner organisation.

The fund supports projects that are focussed on proof-of-concept or delivery of space capability and have a clear commercial pathway.

In September 2024, local companies Safety from Space and AICRAFT were announced as the recipients of funding under the first round of the SA Space Collaboration and Innovation Fund.

The South Australian Space Collaboration and Innovation Fund is an initiative of the South Australian Space Industry Centre in collaboration with the Defence Innovation Partnership.

An information session will be held on Wednesday 30 October for interested parties to learn more about the grant application and selection process.

Applications will open on Wednesday 30 October 2024 and close on Sunday 2 February 2025.

For more information or to register for the info session, visit sasic.sa.gov.au/space-fund/.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

The second round of the South Australian Space Collaboration and Innovation Fund continues the Malinauskas Government’s commitment to advancing space technology in South Australia.

Providing support to companies in their early stages of development gives a better chance of success, and this is why we continue to support our State’s space industry.

The international collaboration component of the Fund, encourages South Australian industry participation in the global space economy, widening the scope for innovation and further investment.