Local startup tackling the growing problem of space debris with SA Government support

Release date: 14/10/24

Local company Paladin Space will use a $100,000 State Government grant to progress its work into reducing the risk posed to spacecraft by space debris including defunct satellites, rocket parts and much smaller items floating in the Earth’s orbit.

Currently there is an estimated 9,000 metric tons of space debris orbiting Earth, travelling at speeds of 27,000 kilometres per hour, which is posing a risk to the long-term safety of space activities.

Harrison Box, the founder of Paladin Space, is developing the world-leading reusable space debris remover that will benefit commercial satellite owners, the defence industry and government space agencies.

Mr Box is a former graduate of UniSA’s Venture Catalyst Space Program.

Working with the Australian Institute for Machine Learning (AIML), Paladin Space will use a $100,000 Seed-Start grant to develop new image processing techniques to help identify space debris using artificial intelligence.

The grant will also help refine its novel capture design technology and finalise a prototype for demonstration by mid-2025, accelerating the pathway to market and attracting further investment funding.

Paladin Space will join eight other South Australian startups as part of an Australian delegation to the US from 27 October to 2 November.

Sponsored by the SA Government and hosted by Tribe Global Ventures, Paladin Space will pursue significant business development opportunities, including meeting with Space X and NASA to pitch its debris removal technology.

Seed-Start provides grant funding for high-growth potential businesses through the South Australian Government’s Research and Innovation Fund.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Visit the Department of State Development for more information and guidelines.

Attributable to Susan Close

The South Australian government is proud to support innovations like Paladin Space’s reusable space debris remover, through Seed-start grants provided through the Research and Innovation Fund.

As home to the nation-leading Australian Institute for Machine Learning (AIML), South Australia is leading the way in AI technologies, and Paladin Space is working with the Institute to develop its AI-enabled satellite that can capture and remove space debris.

It’s no surprise that this innovation has captured the attention of local and international investors and space organisations.

I wish Paladin Space and all the other South Australian startups the very best for their upcoming US mission and business growth opportunities.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

The South Australian Government has a clear vision to create a thriving and enduring space sector, and we are investing in programs and initiatives that will continue to build our state’s – and our nation’s – innovative and world-class space capabilities.

This $100,000 grant will provide a boost for Paladin Space and the South Australian space sector and underscores the state’s position as a leading incubator for space technology.

This support paves the way for a sustainable future in space and ensures South Australia remains at the forefront of this exciting industry.

Attributable to Harrison Box, Founder and CEO, Paladin Space

With an estimated 9,000 metric tons of space debris currently scattered in orbit, and moving at extremely high speeds, a piece as small as a pen lid could easily damage any satellite in its way and put astronauts at risk.

Our Seed-Start grant will help us explore new image processing techniques with support from the Australian Institute for Machine Learning, refine our novel capture design technology, and demonstrate our debris removal capability on a global stage.