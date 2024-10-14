Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #2 Drug and other charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4008037

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: October 13, 2024, at approximately 1606 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Plain, Bradford

VIOLATION: DUI #2 Drug, Violation of Conditions of Release (x2), Possession of Fentanyl/Heroin, Possession of Crack Cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Cody Hardy                                               

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 13, 2024, at approximately 1606 hours, VSP Dispatch received a call from a concerned citizen about a person passed out in a moving vehicle on Lower Pln in Bradford. Troopers responded to the scene and made contact with the operator of the vehicle who was identified as Cody Hardy. Hardy was found to be under the influence of drugs, in violation of his conditions of release, in possession of crack cocaine and in possession of heroin/fentanyl.

 

Hardy was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, he was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer to the above-mentioned charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/27/24 at 0830 hours             

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

