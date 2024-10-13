MPD Searching for Suspects in Southwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating robbery suspects.

On Saturday, October 12, 2024, at approximately 4:50 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the alley of the 400 block of M Street, Southwest, while standing next to his vehicle. When the suspects approached, they demanded the victim’s property. The suspects then forcefully took property from the victim and fled the scene.

The suspects were caught on nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24158441

###