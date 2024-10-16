Alfonso Cahero Tatto Harness Going Beyond MFA: The Future Demands Much More

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summary: Alfonso Cahero Tatto, Chairman, Founder and CEO at Cahero Holding, spoke about Going Beyond MFA: The Future Demands Much More.Alfonso Cahero Tatto is the Chairman & Founder of Cahero Holding. He has a Ph.D. in Economics and Finance specializing in Banking, Corporate, Finance, and Securities Law, a Specialization in Financial Technology, and a Ph.D. Architecture and Engineering.Future readiness businesses that demand rapid evolution for the transformation and growth of their companies need automated onboarding, identity verification, and strong authentication.It has been reported that 81% of companies experience a data breach and identity theft – mainly due to poor onboarding, verification, and passwords.Although over 50% of businesses have implemented two-factor authentication for remote access, this approach doesn’t work when employees have different behaviors, devices, and access levels. Hackers can bypass 2FA by tricking users to provide sensitive information.This platform protects your business with automated onboarding, solid identity verification, adaptive and absolute authentication covering secure biometric authentication and data protection while simplifying the multiple applications integration and finally offering an easy login experience for not just employees but also end-users.It ensures the right users are onboarded, right users are accessing the right data at the right time, without any added complexity across web, mobile, future, and legacy applications along with VPN and workstation.With a unique security by design model, AP2 ensures all identity and authentication data remains private and secure while leveraging adaptive and contextual factors to identify and authenticate users.AP2 offers future-ready beyond multifactor experience along with data protection that’s easy for admins to deploy and effortless for customers & employees to adopt.To be certain that the person behind registration and login is who they claim to be, the platform provides:● Identity biometric with document verification● Data ownership and security● Video call and out of band authentication● Consent notes and handwritten signature● Fake or real checksIn the end…Cybersecurity is a fascinating discipline at the intersection of technology, policy, and business.– Cybersecurity is a competitive differentiator– You are part of the solution– Cybersecurity is a process– Cybersecurity is possible– Cybersecurity is a positive wordOver the last 7 years, this platform has worked with large enterprises in BFSI, Public & Private sectors, government agencies to protect millions of users and hundreds of applications with 99.9% protection with high aggressive velocity and volume.Learn more about Alfonso Cahero Tatto, his expertise, and exclusive services offered by his business conglomerate Cahero Holding.Connect with Alfonso Cahero Tatto on LinkedIn and Instagram.Cahero HoldingAlfonso Cahero Tattoholding@cahero.comMiamiFloridaUnited States

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.