October 12, 2024 STATEMENT OF SEN. BONG GO

Re: FPRRD War on Drugs Ilan sa mga plataporma na inilatag ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte noong tumatakbo palang siya na naging rason rin ng kanyang pagkapanalo ay ang kampanya kontra droga at kriminalidad na sumisira sa bayan. Kaya noong naging pangulo siya, 'kontrata' niya yan sa taumbayan na kalabanin talaga ang talamak na iligal na droga sa bansa at magkaroon ng maayos na lipunan. Sa bawat SONA niya mula 2016 hanggang 2021, binanggit niya iyan sa harap ng buong sambayanang kanyang pinagsisilbihan. In fact, both Houses of Congress are in agreement with this policy, even giving the Former President a standing ovation when the war on drugs is mentioned during his SONAs. The former President has stated clearly numerous times that his administration never sanctioned nor tolerated any form of senseless killings. Abogado si FPRRD na naging prosecutor pa. He knows and has always respected the rule of law. Bilang Special Assistant of the President noon, I have no participation whatsoever, directly or indirectly, in the operational requirements of the war on drugs. As stated in the Executive Order creating my position, my functions are limited to scheduling, appointments, and presidential engagements. My mandate does not include police operations. Kaya hindi ako nakikialam diyan. Let me be very clear. Walang kinalaman ang aking opisina sa operasyon at organisasyon ng kapulisan. Hindi rin ako mismo humahawak ng pera ng opisina ng Pangulo dahil hindi yan parte ng mga tungkulin ko noon. Full support kami ni FPRRD sa PNP at ibang uniformed personnel sa kanilang trabaho kaya nga namin ipinaglaban ang pagtaas ng kanilang sahod. Isinulong rin niya na madagdagan ang operational support sa pulis para magampanan nila ang kanilang tungkulin. Gayunpaman, nais kong klaruhin na walang reward system na iniimplementa noon kapalit ang buhay ng sinuman. Nakakalungkot na baliktad na ang panahon ngayon. Hinahaluan ng pulitika ang mga imbestigasyon, at binabalewala na ang pinagsikapan ng nakaraang administrasyon na linisin ang bansa laban sa kriminalidad at droga para sa kinabukasan ng bayan at ng ating mga anak. The war on drugs of the previous administration, lest we forget, enjoyed widespread public support across all sectors and people are now seeing the difference on how once upon a time they felt safe in the streets and in their communities.

