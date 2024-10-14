Metavista3D to Showcase Innovative 3D Display Technology at Expand Northstar in Dubai, October 13-16.

3D Demo at Metavista3D booth 3D Display from Metavista3D Logo Metavista3D

Metavista3D, an award-winning company specializing in 3D display technologies, is excited to announce its participation at Expand Northstar in Dubai, UAE.

We are thrilled to participate at Expand North Star, a prestigious event that attracts leading professionals and experts in the industry.” — Jeffrey Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metavista3D , an award-winning company specializing in pseudo-holographic display technologies, is excited to announce its participation at Expand Northstar in Dubai, UAE, from October 13 to 16. ( https://www.expandnorthstar.com The company will showcase its groundbreaking AI-enhanced 3D display technology, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity to experience the future of spatial reality.Expand Northstar is the world’s largest startup and investor connector event. The hub for business impact, accelerating the world's most sought-after startups towards rapid growth and bringing together the entire startup ecosystem. Expand North Star is the annual go-to event for startups, investors, accelerators and tech enthusiasts to source funding, investment deals and stay up to date with the industry.As the global 3D display market is projected to reach USD $204.16 billion by 2025, and the metaverse market is expected to soar to $678.8 billion by 2030, Metavista3D's innovative AI-enhanced display solution is perfectly positioned to meet the growing demand for innovative display solutions across various industries.In today's digital landscape, where people spend countless hours peering into 2D displays on phones, laptops, and TVs, spatial reality displays offer a logical progression due to the inherently three-dimensional nature of our world.Metavista3D's presence at the event highlights the company's commitment to innovation and its position as a leader in the development of next-generation 3D displays."We are thrilled to participate at Expand North Star, a prestigious event that attracts leading professionals and experts in the industry," said Jeffrey Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D. "We look forward to showcasing our unique AI-enhanced 3D display technology and demonstrating its potential to revolutionize the metaverse, virtual reality, and augmented reality markets."Metavista3D's cutting-edge Super-Multiview technology, backed by dozens of patents, offers a glasses-free 3D viewing experience. The AI-enhanced displays generate thousands of perspectives in real time, providing crystal-clear images in 2D and 3D. The solution also offers a great depth perception while eliminating the common drawbacks of traditional 3D displays, such as fuzziness, headache, and eye strain.Be sure to visit Metavista3D at Expand North Star in Dubai to get an up-close look at the company's innovative 3D display technology and learn more about its potential applications in various industries, including metaverse immersion, gaming, video conferencing, and automotive digital mirrors.About Metavista3DMetavista3D is an award-winning research and development company focused on creating next-generation pseudo-holographic 3D display technologies. With a strong commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is dedicated to developing AI-based displays that enable superior spatial reality experiences without the need for 3D glasses. For more information, please visit www.metavista3D.com

