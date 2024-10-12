Submit Release
Roadway Alert - Crash Us 302 / Willey Hill Rd, Topsham

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police - Williston

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification


In the area of Us 302 / Willey Hill Rd, Topsham traffic is slowed to 1 lane due to a crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.




Sylvie Larmena

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173

