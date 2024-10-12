Roadway Alert - Crash Us 302 / Willey Hill Rd, Topsham
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police - Williston
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
In the area of Us 302 / Willey Hill Rd, Topsham traffic is slowed to 1 lane due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Sylvie Larmena
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495
Phone 802.878.7111
PSAP FAX 802.878.3173
