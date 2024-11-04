Pioneers Heating & Air Shares Best HVAC Practices Before Leaving Town

The local HVAC company offers tips for preparing your HVAC system before a vacation.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer vacations might be wrapping up, and many homeowners are turning their attention to planning for holidays and other upcoming events that may require them to leave town.California homeowners often focus on packing, travel plans, and ensuring their homes are secure while away. However, one crucial aspect sometimes overlooked is preparing the HVAC system to keep energy bills in check and facilitate a comfortable return. Pioneers Heating & Air , a leading HVAC company serving Pasadena , Beverly Hills, and Santa Clarita, offers expert advice to help homeowners prepare their HVAC systems before traveling.These practical tips can prevent unnecessary energy consumption and maintain system efficiency during extended absences.Adjust Your Thermostat“If your HVAC has a programmable thermostat, set it to either a higher temperature in the summer or a lower setting in the winter when you’re away. There’s no need for your system to work quite as hard if there’s no one in the house,” the company advises.“Some thermostats have a vacation setting that automatically adjusts the temperature and optimizes the savings while you are away.”Replace or Clean Air Filters“Clean or swap your HVAC system’s air filters so the system works better and the air is cleaner. Dirty filters may cause your system to work harder, which could lead to failure or increased energy consumption,” Pioneers Heating & Air recommends.Inspect and Clean the Outdoor UnitThe company stresses the importance of outdoor unit maintenance: “Cut back or remove weeds around the outdoor unit to allow for maximum airflow. Remove any leaves and debris from around the outdoor unit to ensure full airflow. Check to make sure nothing is blocking your unit to prevent refrigerant flow, too.”Prevent Energy LossHomeowners are encouraged to prevent energy loss by taking simple measures: “Caulk around windows and doors to prevent cool or warm air from venting and reduce the energy it takes to maintain your desired interior temperature.”Schedule a Professional InspectionPioneers Heating & Air advises scheduling a professional inspection before leaving: “Have an HVAC technician inspect your system before you go. They can catch any problems before you leave, and your system will run more efficiently.”Turn Off Unnecessary Appliances“Turn off and/or unplug equipment and devices that will not be used. This reduces the overall electrical load and saves energy,” the company points out.Consider a Smart Home SystemFinally, the company highlights the benefits of smart home systems: “Install a smart-home system to monitor and control your HVAC system remotely. You can use it for adjusting settings or receiving alerts if something is amiss.”Call Pioneers Heating & Air for Inspections and ServiceWhether at home or on vacation, Pioneers Heating & Air is ready to help keep South Pasadena HVAC systems running smoothly.Homeowners in Beverly Hills, Santa Clarita, and Pasadena can contact the company for service, inspections, and expert advice on optimizing their HVAC systems.Contact Information:Pioneers Heating & AirEmail: support@pioneersheatingandair.comPhone: (626) 217-0559Website: https://pioneersheatingandair.com/

