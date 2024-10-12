San Luis Port of Entry CBP EMTs prevent potentially fatal overdose

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) at the Area Port of San Luis saved a woman’s life during an apparent opioid overdose.

The incident occurred Tuesday, October 8, at approximately 11:00 a.m., when CBP officers encountered the unconscious woman, a United States citizen, who was transported to the San Luis I Port of Entry from Mexico by family members for a medical emergency.

CBP EMTs responded and observed that the unconscious woman was exhibiting symptoms of an opioid overdose with pinpoint pupils and extremely shallow breathing. A CBP EMT administered one dose of Narcan which quickly took effect as the woman’s breathing improved and she became semiconscious.

CBP officers continued to monitor the wellbeing of the woman until Somerton EMS arrived on scene and transported her to a local medical facility.

“We have a team of certified EMTs made up of CBP Agriculture Specialists and Officers that provide medical attention to those in need at the port of entry,” stated Chris Leon, Area Port Director for San Luis. “I am proud of the CBP EMTs who saved this woman’s life and grateful to our CBP EMT team who continue to aid the traveling public, our community, and port personnel when needed.”

