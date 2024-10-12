St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Driver's License Suspended, Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4007944
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10-10-24 at 2232 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5 / Charles Street, Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION(S):
1. DUI – Drug
2. Driver’s License Suspended – Criminal
3. Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Shawn Rich
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/10/24 at approximately 2232 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of US-5 and Charles Street in Lyndon, VT, when they observed a nearby motorist commit a moving violation. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the operator, Shawn Rich (46) of St. Johnsbury. During the encounter with Rich, Troopers learned Rich had a criminally suspended driver’s license and was in violation of his conditions of release. Furthermore, Troopers observed several signs of impairment. Troopers conducted standard field sobriety tests, resulting in Rich exhibiting additional indicators of impairment. Rich was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on January 6, 2025, at 0830 hours, to answer for the aforementioned charges.
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Caledonia County
COURT DATE/TIME: 1-6-25 at 0830 hours
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
