St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Driver's License Suspended, Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:  24A4007944     

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Griffin Pearson

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                                          

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  10-10-24 at 2232 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  US-5 / Charles Street, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION(S):

1.      DUI – Drug

2.      Driver’s License Suspended – Criminal

3.      Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED:  Shawn Rich

AGE:  46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/10/24 at approximately 2232 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of US-5 and Charles Street in Lyndon, VT, when they observed a nearby motorist commit a moving violation. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the operator, Shawn Rich (46) of St. Johnsbury. During the encounter with Rich, Troopers learned Rich had a criminally suspended driver’s license and was in violation of his conditions of release. Furthermore, Troopers observed several signs of impairment. Troopers conducted standard field sobriety tests, resulting in Rich exhibiting additional indicators of impairment. Rich was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on January 6, 2025, at 0830 hours, to answer for the aforementioned charges.

 

LODGED:  No

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT:  Yes

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT:  Caledonia County

COURT DATE/TIME:  1-6-25 at 0830 hours

 

*Please note:  Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

