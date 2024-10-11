Submit Release
IDNR to allocate trapping permits for Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area

SPRINGFIELD - A public drawing for the allocation of trapping permits for Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area in Cass County will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 at the site office, 10149 County Highway 11, Chandlerville. Registration will begin at 1 p.m.


One permit for each of the six trapping zones will be allocated through a lottery-type drawing. Trappers must be present to enter the drawing, and everyone who enters must have a current 2024-2025 trapping license in their possession.


Dog-proof traps, live traps and traps of similar action may be used. Homemade dog-proof traps must be designed with a foothold trap no larger than a #2 in an enclosed wood, metal, or durable plastic container with a single access opening no larger than 1½ inches in diameter. All body-gripping traps must be totally submerged.


All who trap at the lake must go online to obtain a free windshield card permit for the site. Trappers will be required to report harvest/hunter trips online no later than Feb. 15 each year, or two weeks after the season closes for seasons ending after Feb. 1. Failure to report in this manner for two consecutive years will result in forfeiture of hunting privileges at this site for the following year.


For more information, call the site office at 217-452-7741.

