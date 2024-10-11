FEMA Inspecting Homes After Tropical Storm Debby and Hurricane Helene

ATLANTA.- After Georgians apply for FEMA assistance following Tropical Storm Debby, with an incident period of Aug. 4-20, 2024, or Hurricane Helene, a home inspection may be necessary to help determine whether the home is safe, sanitary and livable and to verify disaster-caused damage. These inspections are carried out by FEMA-contracted inspectors who will never ask for, or accept, money.

People who applied for assistance for Tropical Storm Debby and had damage due to Hurricane Helene may still apply for FEMA assistance, whether they previously received FEMA assistance or not.

Inspectors do not make decisions regarding eligibility for assistance. The information gathered during the inspection is part of several criteria used by FEMA to determine if applicants are eligible for federal assistance.

The inspector will consider:

The structural soundness of the home, both inside and outside.

Whether the electrical, gas, heat, plumbing and sewer/septic systems are all in working order.

Whether the home is safe to live in and can be entered and exited safely.

Inspectors will make an appointment via phone or text with you before coming and will already have your FEMA application number. They carry photo identification and will show it to you. For security reasons, federal identification may not be photographed.

If the inspector is unable to reach you, they will leave messages and/or texts on the phone number listed on the FEMA application. These communications may come from unfamiliar phone numbers, and it is important that applicants respond so their application can be processed.

Be prepared for your inspection

Have the following ready for your inspection:

Photo identification. If you lost your id in the disaster, let the inspector know. FEMA has other ways to verify your identification.

Proof of ownership/occupancy of damaged residence (structural insurance, tax bill, mortgage payment book/utility bill).

Insurance documents: home and/or auto (structural insurance/auto declaration sheet).

List of household occupants living in residence at time of disaster.

All disaster-related damage to both real and personal property.

A typical home inspection takes about 45 minutes to complete. After the inspection, you should allow seven to 10 days for processing. If you have questions about the status of your application, you can call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

For the latest information on recovery from Tropical Storm Debby, visit fema.gov/disaster/4821 or for Hurricane Helene, visit fema.gov/disaster/4830. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.