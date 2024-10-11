Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,171 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Man for a Burglary and Sexual Abuse

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man for a burglary and Fourth Degree Sexual Abuse in Northwest.

On Friday, August 2, 2024, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the suspect gained entry to an occupied home in the 3400 block of 13th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect approached the sleeping victim. The victim was awakened by the suspect attempting to engage in unwanted sexual contact with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Thursday, October 10, 2024, 34-year-old Niko Cherry, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One and Fourth-Degree Sexual Abuse.

 CCN: 24119499

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Man for a Burglary and Sexual Abuse

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more