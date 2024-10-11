MPD Arrests Man for a Burglary and Sexual Abuse

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man for a burglary and Fourth Degree Sexual Abuse in Northwest.

On Friday, August 2, 2024, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the suspect gained entry to an occupied home in the 3400 block of 13th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect approached the sleeping victim. The victim was awakened by the suspect attempting to engage in unwanted sexual contact with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Thursday, October 10, 2024, 34-year-old Niko Cherry, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One and Fourth-Degree Sexual Abuse.

