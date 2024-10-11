When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: October 11, 2024 FDA Publish Date: October 11, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: Enoki King Mushroom Farm Brand Name:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - Enoki King Mushroom Farm of Ventura, CA is recalling lot 4877 of its 5.3-ounce (150g) packages of Enoki Mushroom (Product of USA) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled Enoki comes in a clear plastic package with the description “Enoki Mushroom” in English and French with the lot code, 4877, on the front in black ink. At the back, there is UPC code 860011505600. The products were distributed from CA and NY through produce distributors or wholesalers to retail stores nationwide.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by Maryland State Department of Health revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 5.3 oz package of Enoki.

The distribution of the product has been suspended.

Consumers who have purchased any package of Enoki with the code 4877 are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with question may contact the company at 718.290.6617, Monday to Friday 8 AM to 4 PM PST.