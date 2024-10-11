FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DDOT Announces Conditional Awards for the First Funding Round of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced $1.34 million in federal funding as part of the first round of conditional awards to expand electric vehicle charging sites under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program. The program, which is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will aid the deployment of publicly accessible Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations to accelerate the adoption of EVs and to build a reliable and accessible charging network in the District.

“The District is committed to becoming carbon neutral and climate resilient by 2045. This first round of awards under DDOT’s NEVI Program are bringing us one step closer to that goal,” said DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum. “Funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping the District meet our transportation electrification goals, and DDOT is fully committed to getting these federal investments into our communities.”

DDOT is awarding competitive grant funding to Equilon Enterprises LLC, dba Shell Oil Products US (“Shell”) to deploy Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) stations along federally designated Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFC) at four (4) different site addresses. The final awards are subject to a grant agreement with DDOT.

Site Address AFC Route Award Amount Total Project Cost 322 40th Street NE, Washington, DC 20019 I-295 $362,364.50 $724,729.00 415 14th Street SE, Washington, DC 20003 Pennsylvania Avenue SE and I-695 $268,428.50 $536,857.00 1050 Brentwood Road NE, Washington DC, 20018 US-1 (Rhode Island Avenue NE/NW) and US-50 (New York Avenue NE/NW) $322,928.50 $645,857.00 2845 Alabama Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20020 Pennsylvania Avenue SE $384,678.00 $769,356.00

Award recipients are required to operate and maintain the EV charging stations, ensuring they are operational more than 97% of the time for five years from the date the chargers are open for public use. Award recipients will have one year from the date of the final grant agreement to build the new EV charging stations, with all four (4) conditionally awarded station locations anticipated to open by the end of 2025.

The conditional awards represent a milestone in the District’s NEVI Deployment Plan to meet the federal build-out requirement of the District’s Alternative Fuel Corridors. When these newly awarded DCFC stations are open, the District will meet the federal build-out requirements for five (5) of the six (6) Alternative Fuel Corridors within the District: Pennsylvania Ave SE, I-295, I-695, US-1 (Rhode Island Ave NE/NW), and US-50 (New York Ave NE/NW).

DDOT intends to issue a Notice of Funding Availability in 2025 for a second round of funding to build out the remaining AFC. After fully building out all the District’s AFCs, DDOT will work toward using remaining federal funds for the community charging build-out plan, with the goal of installing a NEVI charger in each of the District’s eight (8) Wards.

For more information about the District’s NEVI Program, visit https://nevi.ddot.dc.gov/.

Photo Courtesy of Shell: A Shell Recharge EV charging site with four DCFC chargers, each with two charging ports

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

