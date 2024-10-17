1631 Digital Launches 1631 Battleground Data to Revolutionize Political Campaigning

Comprehensive voter data solutions, enhanced targeting, and real-time insights to maximize advocacy messaging and voter turnout

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1631 Digital Launches 1631 Battleground Data to Revolutionize Political CampaigningComprehensive voter data solutions, enhanced targeting, and real-time insights to maximize advocacy messaging and voter turnout1631 Digital, an 11-time Campaigns and Elections Reed Awards winner, announces the launch of 1631 Battleground Data, a political data team offering voter lists for every district across the country.With verified voter records and a team of data scientists, 1631 Battleground Data provides enhanced voter insights, including voter history, donor data, voter location, and flip voter criteria.“1631 Battleground Data will revolutionize how campaigns connect with voters, enabling precision targeting and personalized outreach. We are thrilled with our new capabilities and excited to bring this incredible data to our clients,” said Joe Corbe, founder of 1631 Digital.Key Features of 1631 Battleground Data include:-Segmentation by Custom Geographies: Target voters at the state, county, district, zip code, or custom levels.-Demographic, Voter History, and Ideology Data: Access voter behavior insights, including political ideologies and factors influencing decision-making, to identify areas of impact.-Key Variables by Voter: Analyze donor data, voting history, and other key insights for enhanced outreach.-Ballot Requests and Ballot Returns: Get timely updates on who requests and submits ballots.-Annual Subscriptions: Keep data updated with annual refreshes to ensure precise targeting.-Data Hygiene and Appending: Ensure lists are accurate by appending updated emails, addresses, and phone numbers (including text numbers), maintaining the most current contact information for outreach.Advanced Targeting Capabilities1631 Battleground Data enables campaigns to enrich datasets by integrating voter ideology scores, polling data, and donor information, allowing for segmented outreach strategies. Real-time insights help campaigns adjust quickly based on voter sentiment utilizing:-Geotargeting: Enable specific voter targeting by analyzing regional and local data, including swing districts and battleground states.-Demographic Targeting: Refine messaging by targeting voters based on age, income, gender, and education.-Polling Data Integration: Synchronize polling data with voter records for ongoing insights into public opinion. Align outreach data with voter records to understand the electorate.-Robust GOTV (Get Out The Vote) Lists: Engage passionate supporters, identify tipping points for undecided voters, and maximize voter turnout.Why Choose 1631 Battleground Data? 1631 Battleground gives campaigns:-Comprehensive Voter Analysis: Access ideology scores, election history, and other critical data to create effective campaign strategies.-Real-Time Insights: Stay ahead of voter behavior trends and adjust messaging accordingly.-Enhanced Targeting: Utilize voter history, donor data, and ideology insights to create detailed voter segments for personalized outreach.-Data Appending for Maximum Reach: Regular updates and appending ensure outreach reaches the right people at the right time.-Integrated Solutions: Synchronize polling data, voter records, and demographic information for a comprehensive voter outreach strategy.-Political and Advocacy Experts: Our in-house team has over 100 years of combined experience in political and advocacy strategies, data, digital strategy, and campaign management. We’ve guided campaigns and advocacy efforts through complex landscapes, driving success.About 1631 Digital:1631 Digital is a Washington, D.C.-based political strategy firm founded by Joe Corbe in 2016. Known for its expertise in data-driven solutions for campaigns and advocacy efforts, the firm provides strategic consulting, programmatic digital, video advertising, OTT, Connected TV, AI, TV, Radio and voter data solutions.For more information, visit www.1631Digital.com Media Contact:Joe Corbe1631 DigitalPhone: 202-627-6850Email: info@1631digital.comWebsite: www.1631Digital.com

