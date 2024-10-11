Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,177 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,177 in the last 365 days.

Rocky Bleier to speak at the 2024 Governor’s Energy Summit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Office of Energy is thrilled to announce that Rocky Bleier, former NFL star and acclaimed motivational speaker, will be the keynote speaker at the 2024 Governor’s Energy Summit, taking place on October 29-30, 2024, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Bleier, a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is renowned not only for his athletic prowess but also for his inspiring journey of resilience and perseverance. After being awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service during the Vietnam War, he faced significant challenges in his recovery, ultimately overcoming adversity to achieve his dreams on the football field. 

“Rocky’s powerful story of determination and grit resonates deeply in today’s rapidly evolving energy sector, where innovation and perseverance are essential for success,” says Nicholas Preservati, director of the Office of Energy. “We are excited to host Mr. Bleier at the Summit and show him how resilient the state of West Virginia truly is.”

The conference will bring together leaders, innovators and decision-makers from across the energy sector to discuss the latest advancements in energy, sustainable practices and cutting-edge technologies. In addition to Bleier’s keynote address, the event will feature expert presentations, panel discussions and networking opportunities aimed at fostering collaboration and driving positive change within the industry.

For more details or to register for the event, visit the Energy Summit page on the West Virginia Office of Energy’s website.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend the 2024 Governor’s Energy Summit. Please RSVP to Chelsea Morrison at chelsea.t.morrison@wv.gov.

About the West Virginia Office of Energy
The West Virginia Office of Energy is responsible for the formulation and implementation of fossil, renewable and energy efficiency initiatives designed to advance energy resource development opportunities and provide energy services to businesses, communities and homeowners in West Virginia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rocky Bleier to speak at the 2024 Governor’s Energy Summit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more