Defiant New Tattoo-Inspired Tequila Brand Marcado 28 Hits Shelves with Premium Blanco and Reposado

Chef Michael Voltaggio and Legendary Tequila Family Create a Spirit That Leaves a Mark

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspired by the irreverent art of tattoo culture comes a new premium tequila that Dares to be Defiant: Marcado 28 . Prolific Chef Michael Voltaggio has partnered with Spirits & Wines That Rock , to bring this small-batch Blanco and Reposado to life with the help of a celebrated family-run and women-led Mexican business with over ten generations of agave cultivation and distilling experience. Marcado 28 is disrupting the industry by disproving the idea that only "expensive" can be great. Its Blanco ($49.99) and Reposado ($59.99) tequilas are now available online on Marcado28.com and at select ABC Fine Wine & Spirits stores throughout Florida with plans to expand nationwide."In a market dominated by celebrity brands, Marcado 28 defies the trend with a few of its own ‘celebrities’ who deserve to be recognized not for their fame and popularity but for their authentic expertise, talent and backgrounds, which combine to make this tequila stand out among the rest,” says Ron Roy, co-founder of Marcado 28. “From Chef Michael Voltaggio to Master Tequilero Bruno Barba and talented tattoo artists El Sando and Billy Baca, who created the original art for our labels, our ‘celebrities’ personify and define this brand: defiant, authentic and masterful –and these qualities shine in our premium product."Barba hails from the acclaimed Romo family of Mexico, which has been crafting tequila from the same agave fields for over 200 years. Barba’s great-grandmother, who has been credited with creating reposado tequila, passed down decades of invaluable insight into the distillation process, which Barba uses while cultivating and hand-selecting the 100% blue Weber agave in the Tequila Valleys of Jalisco, Mexico, to be slow-cooked for Marcado 28. By using stainless steel ovens to slowly steam the agave at a lower pressure and temperature than the industry standard, Barba is able to bring out the agave's natural flavors, resulting in a pure tequila made with just three ingredients: pristine water from the aquifers of Volcán de Tequila, hand-selected agave and yeast.A cutting-edge chef, Food Network star, "Top Chef" winner and Michelin star recipient, Voltaggio is the world-class palate that helped guide the flavor profile of Marcado 28. When Voltaggio visited Jalisco, he was moved by Barba’s family’s story and the labor-intensive process of distilling tequila. "When Michael visited our family's agave fields in Jalisco, he approached the process like a master chef selecting ingredients for the perfect dish," said Barba. "Michael was especially drawn to the slow-baking process—perhaps it's the chef in him. When I told him this was my great-grandmother's method, we knew we would make this tequila the old-school way, with no shortcuts, just like Grandma did. Together, Michael and our team shaped the flavor profile. The final product is something our family, with ten generations of tequila-making heritage, is incredibly proud of."Voltaggio has created several unique cocktail recipes using Marcado 28's Blanco and Reposado, available on the spirit's website, so refined tequila drinkers and novices alike can get a taste of the award-winning chef's recipes at home. "We're very proud of what we created together… how we cooked together, drank together, and spent time together," remarks Voltaggio. "It's a blending of cultures, the forging of friendships and building bigger tables without borders to enjoy the spirit of Marcado 28 together. This is tequila for the people. ¡Salud!"For a fact sheet about Marcado 28, including tasting notes and additional information about the product and brand, click HERE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.