State law enforcement operation in Bakersfield leads to more than 1,600 arrests since April

Kern County has higher rates of property crime, violent crime, and arrests compared to the statewide average. In April, Governor Newsom launched a coordinated enforcement effort in Bakersfield to continue improving public safety, address roadway violence, and stop criminal activity. Through a state and city partnership, the CHP saturates high-crime areas of mutual interest, aiming to reduce roadway violence and criminal activity in the area, specifically vehicle theft and organized retail crime.

In August, Governor Newsom expanded this effort with a new partnership with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office to collaborate on dismantling criminal networks driving retail theft, car thefts, and violent crimes in Kern County communities.

On September 28, the ongoing enforcement operation led to the arrest of two suspects, who after being stopped by CHP officers on Route 58, were found to have a cache of illegal firearms hidden in the spare tire compartment. Officers discovered five handguns and seven rifles, including a stolen firearm and an unserialized ghost gun.

Stronger enforcement. Serious penalties. Real consequences.

Recently, Governor Newsom signed into law the most significant bipartisan legislation to crack down on property crime in modern California. Building on the state’s robust laws and record public safety funding, these bipartisan bills establish tough new penalties for repeat offenders, provide additional tools for felony prosecutions, and crack down on serial shoplifters, retail thieves, and auto burglars.

Protecting the Central Valley

Previously, through the Organized Retail Theft Prevention Grant Program, the state awarded the Bakersfield Police Department $6.2 million to specifically prevent and respond to organized retail theft, motor vehicle and motor vehicle accessory theft, and cargo theft. The statewide grant program is the largest single investment to combat organized retail crime in state history.

Today’s announcement builds on Governor Newsom’s efforts to improve public safety in key parts of California, including Oakland and San Francisco. Since January 2024, the CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force has made 717 arrests and recovered more than a quarter of a million stolen goods valued at over $6.8 million. California has invested $1.1 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. In 2023, as part of California’s Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

Images above may be credited to the California Highway Patrol.