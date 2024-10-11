When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: October 10, 2024 FDA Publish Date: October 11, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential or Undeclared Allergen - Sesame Company Name: Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., Santa Fe Springs, CA is recalling 3.52 oz packages of Shirakiku brand Korean Seasoned Seaweed. The product contains the undeclared allergen of sesame on an outer package. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume those products.

The product was distributed in CA, AZ, TX, NM, WA, NY, NV through retail stores and resturants.

The product is packaged in a 3.52 oz, illustrated plastic bag, containing 5 inner packages. Each inner packages has the correct allergen information. The correct UPC for the product is 074410516031, located on the back right side of the outer package. However, the outer package has an incorrect allergen declaration due to the unintentional use of incorrect packing material, which also displays the wrong UPC: 074410495534.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recall was initiated after discovering that the product contained an undeclared allergen (sesame). Further investigation revealed that the issue was caused by the unintentional use of incorrect packaging material for the product.

The last distribution of the product in the marketplace was on October 8, 2024.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at recall@wismettacusa.com.