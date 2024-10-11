Disaster Recovery Center in Greenville County To Open on Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A Disaster Recovery Center will be opening in Greenville County at 8 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11, to provide in-person assistance to South Carolinians affected by Hurricane Helene.

Center location: Greenville County

Freetown Community Center

200 Alice Ave.

Greenville, SC 29611

Hours of Operation: Open daily 8 a.m.–7 p.m.

Additional Disaster Recovery Centers will be open soon in other affected areas. You can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the state of South Carolina and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed. To find other center locations, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

Homeowners and renters in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Chester, Cherokee, Edgefield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Kershaw, Jasper, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties, as well as tribal members of Catawba Indian Nation can apply for federal disaster assistance.

The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about South Carolina’s recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4829.

Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.