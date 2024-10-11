Waterbury Disaster Recovery Center to Close October 12

In coordination with state and local partners, we will be permanently closing the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Waterbury at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

This center is currently open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturdays at:

Waterbury Armory - 294 Armory Drive, Waterbury, VT 05676

As an alternative, Vermonters can visit two other DRCs currently open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturdays at:

Lyndonville Public Safety Facility - 316 Main Street, Lyndon, VT 05851

Hinesburg Town Hall - 10632 Route 116, Hinesburg, VT 05461

The closure of these temporary centers is coordinated with state and local partners generally based on the volume of visitors and needs of the community.

Disaster Recovery Centers in Vermont will be closed Monday, October 14 in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day. They will reopen Tuesday, October 15 with normal hours.

Vermonters impacted by both July storms can visit a Disaster Recovery Center to get in-person help from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. For the most up-to-date locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc.

There are also three other ways to apply that don’t require visiting a center: