Stichting Depositary Plethora Precious Metals Fund Reports Early Warning Report in respect of Prosper Gold Corp. (TSXV: PGX)

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stichting Depositary Plethora Precious Metals Fund (“Plethora”) announces that its holdings of Prosper Gold Corp. (the “Company”) have increased to more than 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, due to an acquisition of 1,500,000 common shares and 1,500,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company acquired by Plethora pursuant to private placement of units closed October 10, 2024 (the “Event”).

Per the Acquiror’s previously filed early warning report dated December 1, 2020 the Acquiror owned or controlled 950,909 common shares and 390,909 common share purchase warrants currently representing 9.63% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis before the Event. On an undiluted basis, the Acquiror’s ownership of the Company before the Event represented 7.02% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares.

Following several acquisitions, culminating in the Event, the Acquiror owned or controlled an aggregate 4,279,909 common shares, and 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company. The Acquiror’s ownership, due to the Event, increased to 11.99% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis. On an undiluted basis, the Acquiror’s ownership after the Event represents 8.49% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares.

As a result of the Event, the Acquiror’s ownership of the Company increased to more than 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis, which was the subject of the most recent report required to be filed by the Acquiror in respect of the Company under National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. As a result of the Event, the Acquiror has become an insider of the Company.

In satisfaction of the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Company Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, an early warning report respecting the acquisition of securities by Plethora will be filed under the Company’s SEDAR+ Profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Depending on market and other conditions, Plethora may from time to time in the future increase or decrease their ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company, through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

Plethora is incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and its head office is located at Eurocenter 1, 7th floor, Barbara Stozzilaan 310, 1083HN, Amsterdam, Netherlands. The principal business of Plethora is a Management Fund.

For information, please contact:

Douwe van Hees - Fund Manager

Eurocenter 1, 7th floor, Barbara Stozzilaan 310

1083HN, Amsterdam

The Netherlands

Phone: +3 16 14 51 46 92

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

