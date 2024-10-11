The Nine Lives of Tito d'Amelia Traces History of Ancient Italian Town and a Family Through Cat's Clever Interventions

War, romance and family interactions are all guided by a divinely directed cat named Tito whose nine lives coincide with pivotal historical periods and different generations of the Farrattini family. Author Ettore Farrattini Pojani and Tito

Spanning millennia, Ettore Farrattini Pojani's book contains nine chapters — each set in a different period from Amelia’s founding in 1134 BC to the future.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the award-winning book The Nine Lives of Tito d'Amelia, author Ettore Farrattini Pojani blends real places, real people and real events with his imagination to recount the history of Amelia, the first organized city of central Italy, four centuries older than Rome.

Farrattini, who is the heir of the Farrattini noble family, which stretches back into Umbrian history and whose family seat is in Amelia, uses the multiple lives of a cat named Tito as a way to span the ages, from Amelia’s founding in 1134 BC to the future.

Tito's mission throughout all nine of his lives is to help the town and the family succeed. A changing cast of characters traces the Farrattini family through the centuries, with Tito joining up with a Farrattini descendant in each chapter.

Using his feline wiles, Tito bends humans to his will, helping them through many challenges from drought to wars to lovelorn marriages to selfish politicization of community crises. In this highly imaginative novel, the author mixes fictional lives with nonfictional information about historical figures as well as the Farrattini family and the town of Amelia.

A surprise awaits readers in the final chapter, although a clue that the surprise is coming appears early in the book. Originally published in Italy in 2022, this first English-language version features additional drawings, maps, lists of characters, a glossary of foreign words and special terms, and notes on sources.

About the Author

Ettore Farrattini Pojani is the heir of the Italian Farrattini dynasty, whose family palazzo is in Amelia, Italy, north of Rome. A music expert and critic, Farrattini has published extensively on music topics and currently is a collaborator on the website www.broadwayworld.com. This, his second book, was published in Italy in 2022 and has won numerous awards. Before focusing on writing, Farrattini studied art restoration and specialized in furniture restoration. For almost 20 years he had a workshop in Rome in which hundreds of valuable, unique pieces were brought back to their splendor thanks to his dedication and expertise. In 2001 he transformed the family palazzo into a hotel de charme, which he ran for 15 years until it was damaged by the 2016 earthquake. A dedicated traveler, he is fluent in French and English besides his native Italian.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Nine-Lives-Tito-dAmelia-ebook/dp/B0DC1VS8CC

The Nine Lives of Tito d’Amelia

Publisher: Bayou City Press

Release date: October 11, 2024

Print length: ‎324 pages

Available from Amazon.com

