Crossville and Roane County Driver Services Locations to Close for One-day Equipment Upgrade

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Crossville Driver Services Center and Driver Services at the Roane County Clerk will each close next week for a one-day installation of new credentialing equipment and self-service kiosks.

The Crossville Driver Services Center, 136 Dooley Street, Crossville, will close Monday, Oct. 14, and will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Driver Services at the Roane County Clerk, 200 E Race Street Suite 2, Kingston, will close Wednesday, Oct. 16, and will reopen on Thursday, Oct. 17.

The Athens, Chattanooga/Bonny Oaks, Chattanooga/Red Bank and Cleveland Driver Services Centers and the Bradley, Grundy, Hamilton, McMinn, Monroe, Polk, Rhea and Sequatchie County Clerk Driver Services partner locations will also close next week for an equipment upgrade.

The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.

For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.