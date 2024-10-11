Port of Buffalo CBP Officers Discover Shipments of Psilocybin Chocolate

Estimated street value for the drugs is approximately $165K

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo have discovered multiple commercial shipments containing psilocybin throughout the previous 30 days at the Peace Bridge warehouse.

Psilocybin discovered inside chocolate bricks at the Port of Buffalo, New York.

CBP officers working in the Peace Bridge cargo facility discovered multiple shipments manifested as “chocolate and other food preparations”. Upon further inspection of these shipments, it was discovered that the chocolate bricks contained psilocybin, a schedule 1 controlled substance. The suspected narcotics were field tested by CBP officers, verifying that they indeed tested positive for the properties of psilocybin.

A total of 15 seizures of psilocybin chocolate shipments, with a weight of more than 20 pounds were intercepted throughout the past 30 days, including approximately seven pounds seized on October 9.

“Utilizing their training and experience, our CBP officers continue to intercept narcotic shipments,” said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “All of our CBP employees work tirelessly each and every day to protect our country and communities from unregulated drugs that can become fatal to consumers.”

The smuggling attempt remains under CBP investigation.

