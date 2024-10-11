Burgum names Scheels chairman emeritus Steve D. Scheel as 50th Rough Rider Award recipient

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced Steve D. Scheel, board chairman emeritus of the popular Fargo-based sporting goods, apparel and footwear retailer Scheels, as the 50th recipient of the North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, the state’s highest commendation for its citizens.

“Under Steve D. Scheel’s visionary leadership and focus on exceptional customer service, Scheels expanded from its regional roots into one of the largest and most successful sporting goods, apparel and footwear retailers in the country,” Burgum said. “Throughout this remarkable growth, Steve maintained a strong connection to North Dakota values and the company’s mission to do good in our communities, while actively promoting the state’s outdoor traditions and contributing to its economic vitality.”

Born and raised in Fargo, Scheel graduated from Fargo Central High School and earned degrees in U.S. history, economics and political science from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer from 1969 to 1971. The following year he joined Scheels, a brand founded by Frederick A. Scheele in 1902 as a small hardware and general merchandise store in Sabin, Minnesota. Steve D. Scheel started as a delivery driver and salesperson, and later managed stores in Fargo, Casselton, Moorhead, Minnesota, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, before becoming president, CEO and chairman in 1989. Under his leadership over the next 35 years, the employee-owned company has grown to more than 13,000 associates and 34 stores in 16 states. Scheels operates the 25 largest sporting goods stores in the United States, including the world’s largest all sports stores at 331,000 square feet in Dallas, Texas, and Boise, Idaho.

"I have been blessed to be surrounded by incredible Scheels associates over the years – people who perform at an ultra-high level in all aspects of our business,” Scheel said. “In the early years I had wonderful mentors, and as our company grew, a team of leaders and partners in our ESOP, who helped lead us to where we are today. Today, I simply walk around in awe of what they do.”

Steve D. Scheel is the fourth generation of his family to be involved in the Scheels company. He and his wife, Eileen, have five adult children and 15 grandchildren.

Throughout the years, Scheels has expanded its offerings to include attractions such as Ferris wheels, restaurants, large aquariums where customers can watch a scuba diver feed the fish and sculptures of American presidents, a reflection of Steve D. Scheel’s love of history.

Scheel also has embraced and expanded the company’s tradition of being a major philanthropic partner to nonprofits, charitable organizations and communities, supporting a variety of causes and projects including athletics, education, conservation, social services and health. Scheels employees also give back to their communities, investing thousands of hours into volunteering and partnering with over 1,000 local organizations and the United Way in Scheels’ 34 markets.

“Steve’s dedication to enhancing the lives of North Dakotans through both his business and enormous philanthropic efforts to local communities is truly commendable, making him a deserving recipient of this prestigious award,” Burgum added. “His accomplishments not only highlight his business acumen but also his lifelong commitment to the state and its people.”

Scheel is a recipient of the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber’s Legacy Award and the L.B. Hartz Professional Achievement Award, among numerous other awards and recognitions. Scheel received an honorary doctorate in Leadership and Philanthropy from the University of Mary in Bismarck.

The Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award recognizes present and former North Dakotans who have been influenced by the state in achieving national recognition in their fields of endeavor, thereby reflecting credit and honor upon North Dakota and its citizens. Established during the 1961 Dakota Territory Centennial, the award was initially given as an honorary rank of Colonel in the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Riders. North Dakota Secretary of State Michael Howe and State Historical Society Director Bill Peterson both concurred with Burgum’s selection of Scheel for the Rough Rider Award.

The award will be presented later this year with Scheel in person at a date and location to be announced soon.