Unwind and Revitalize in the Urban Wellness Paradise of Hong Kong This Autumn

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autumn is the perfect time to visit Hong Kong, when cozy weather combines with the city’s majestic natural landscape, offering all manner of ways to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul. Get ready to embark on a revitalizing journey to Hong Kong, where you can enhance your physical and mental wellbeing while uncovering the hidden gems of this world-class wellness paradise. Explore like never before!



Get Active by Taking Part in World-Class Sporting Events

2024 Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon: Hong Kong’s largest cycling event and carnival promises new excitement (13 October)

Turn up the energy dial and join the city’s largest cycling event that will see 6,000 cyclists from all around the globe race for glory, backdropped by Hong Kong’s incredible natural and man-made scenery. This year’s edition will be bigger and better than ever, with new elements including enhanced routes through four tunnels and three bridges that take in incredible views of Hong Kong’s natural landscape and the spectacular Victoria Harbour. Other key highlights include a new finishing point for the enhanced 50- and 32-kilometre rides at the West Kowloon Cultural District (WKCD). The expansive harbourside district will also host a brand-new sports- and cycling-themed carnival open to all, featuring photo-worthy installations, a cycling-themed market, yoga, stretching and dancefit workshops, and local drinks and delicacies – all set beside Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong’s world-famous skyline. To learn more about the event and carnival, please visit: https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/cyclothon.html

TransLantau: Lace up for an ultramarathon backdropped by the rugged surrounds of Hong Kong’s largest island (8–10 November)

The TransLantau by UTMB invites long-distance runners of all experience levels to explore the rugged landscapes and untamed beauty of Lantau Island, Hong Kong’s largest island, presenting four races of varying levels of difficulty. One of the legendary levels that runners can take on is the 120-kilometre ultra challenge, that takes in diverse landscapes of the two country parks on the island. Lantau Island offers a stark contrast to Hong Kong’s bustling cityscape, providing runners with a remarkable journey passing iconic landmarks such as the Tai O fishing village, the majestic Big Buddha, and more.

Oxfam Trailwalker 2024: Ascend Hong Kong’s highest peak in the name of charity

(15–17 November)

As the largest hiking fundraising event in Hong Kong, Oxfam Trailwalker promises adventure seekers an extraordinary journey up the city’s tallest peak, Tai Mo Shan, providing spectacular views of Hong Kong’s singular juxtaposition of natural and urban landscape from 957 metres high. A new 40-kilometre route is available this year for new and less experienced participants but be prepared for challenging uphill sections and rugged terrain along the way.

HONG KONG STREETATHON: Let the streets guide you on this urban fun run (8 December)

The renowned HONG KONG STREETATHON takes place entirely within the city’s urban centre around Victoria Harbour, and is headlined by a cross-harbour half marathon through Hong Kong and Kowloon. Adding to the excitement, the 2024 edition will introduce a new Five-Senses Marathon concept, creating a fully immersive running experience for all the senses. Make a pit stop to enjoy traditional local village delicacies, such as poon choi, at supply stations along the route.

Hong Kong 100: Race through the city’s UNESCO Global Geopark (15–17 January)

Hong Kong 100 is a signature trail running event that takes place in the lesser-explored countryside of Hong Kong. The routes traverse an incredible range of natural landscapes including the Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark, remote and unspoilt beaches, ancient forests, nature trails, reservoirs and steep hills, offering contestants breathtaking views of nature and a chance to explore some of Hong Kong’s hidden gems.

Restore and Rejuvenate on a Retreat for the Soul

Besides sports activities, on the path to rejuvenation, feeding the mind and soul should not be overlooked. Hong Kong is home to a number of world-class day spas, perfect for an afternoon of pampered relaxation, as well as a diverse natural ecosystem within easy access of urban centres for those looking to take a beat away from the hustle and bustle of the city, achieve mental relaxation and alleviate stress.

Connect with nearby nature for therapeutic activities

Wherever you are in Hong Kong, you’re never too far from a tableau of unspoiled natural beauty. There are many therapeutic ways to experience Hong Kong’s rich green landscape, including forest bathing (Shinrin-yoku) – which has been found to lower blood pressure, heart rate and levels of anxiety- and stress-inducing hormones – and hiking on one of Hong Kong’s myriad trails, which offers the opportunity to slow down the pace of the everyday and be immersed in nature.

Island hopping between Hong Kong’s many outlying islands has long been a popular way to escape the city for a day and to discover the city’s spectacular natural wonders, including the breathtaking and expansive views of the archipelago at the Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark, which can help quiet the mind and alleviate stress. Curious about more ways to explore the great outdoors in Hong Kong? Please visit: https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/explore/great-outdoor.html

Take a break at a five-star urban spa retreat

Sky-high views await on the 116th floor of International Commerce Centre (ICC) at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Hong Kong, the world’s highest spa. The top-tier spa boasts floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Victoria Harbour and the Hong Kong skyline, creating the perfect backdrop for individuals or couples seeking pampering and wellness experiences.

Inspired by the five elements and principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Chuan Spa at Cordis, Hong Kong is a serene sanctuary for holistic wellness. Through techniques such as Chinese acupuncture, stone therapy and Gua Sha, the spa’s holistic approach addresses imbalances in the body helping to alleviate physical discomfort, emotional distress, and mental tension. This comprehensive method fosters a profound sense of relaxation and well-being.

For a rejuvenating travel experience this season, look no further than Hong Kong. Plan a holistic healing vacation now to rediscover the city in a whole new light and nourish your mind, body and soul.

