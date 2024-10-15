The City of Greenwood, Indiana, Selects DebtBook to Centralize Its Debt, Lease, and Subscription Management Practices

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of software for government and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, today announced that the City of Greenwood, Ind., has selected the firm’s Debt Management solution to modernize its debt data management and reporting, along with the firm’s Lease and Subscription Management solutions to streamline GASB 87 and 96 compliance.Greenwood, Ind., is a suburban city located just south of Indianapolis. With a population of approximately 65,000, Greenwood is known for its family-friendly atmosphere, offering a mix of residential communities, parks, and local businesses. The city has seen significant growth over the past few decades.“Greenwood is growing rapidly, and we need modern and sustainable systems that can support us,” said Greg Wright, City Controller for the City of Greenwood. “Using DebtBook’s software will give us better visibility into our data, ultimately allowing us to make better decisions for our community.”Using DebtBook as its centralized debt management platform, the City of Greenwood will enable organization-wide knowledge capture and increase operational efficiencies. With DebtBook, the City will be able to track debt schedules, issuance details, and historical changes, including refundings. DebtBook will also allow the City to actively manage its continuing disclosure obligations, prepare year-end financial disclosures, store documents, and more. Utilizing DebtBook’s Lease and Subscription Management solutions will help the City of Greenwood automate ongoing GASB 87 and GASB 96 compliance and share information seamlessly with internal teams and external stakeholders.“Our treasury and accounting solutions are purpose-built to help growing organizations, like the City of Greenwood, modernize their processes and streamline data management, accounting and financial reporting, disclosure, tax compliance, and more,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “With better information and better tools, we believe the City can deliver better financial outcomes and even more positive impact for residents of Greenwood.”###About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership. Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87 and 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.About the City of GreenwoodThe City of Greenwood is a thriving suburban community known for its family-friendly atmosphere, vibrant parks, and growing business sector located just south of Indianapolis. The City is committed to its quality of life, strong economy, growing businesses and recreation. For more information, visit https://www.greenwood.in.gov/

