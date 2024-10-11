Kit Rich’s Breakthrough Family Drama ‘Isabel’s Garden’ Continues Winning Streak with Best Narrative Feature Award

Since it entered the festival circuit, emerging writer and director Kit Rich’s debut film ‘Isabel’s Garden’ has garnered countless awards, including Best Narrative Feature.

Los Angeles, California, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Isabel’s Garden by Iris Tuesday Productions

'Isabel’s Garden', a poignant hopeful family drama centered on a small-town TV reporter navigating the death of her husband and learning to help care for her 15-year-old stepdaughter, has captured the hearts of audiences across the country. Written and directed by Kit Rich, a fitness entrepreneur turned filmmaker, her debut film has wowed audiences with its intimate portrayal of grief, chosen family, and hope. Since its first showing, Isabel’s Garden has collected numerous awards including its most recent recognition for Best Narrative Feature at the 2024 Cordillera International Film Festival in Nevada.

Numerous festival circuits have honored Kit Rich and her team for their noteworthy performances in her breakthrough family drama. Despite this being the director’s first time behind a camera and making a feature film, Isabel’s Garden has accumulated several nominations and awards across multiple screenings. Besides its recent accomplishments at the Cordillera International Film Festival, it also won an additional eight awards at other notable festivals in the categories of Best Director, Best Feature Film, Audience Award Best Writing, and Best Supporting Actress, as well as five additional nominations.

These accolades demonstrate Kit’s commitment to breaking barriers in indie film production regardless of the industry’s hypercompetitive nature. Under Iris Tuesday Productions, the company she co-founded with her husband Manuel R. Lozano, who plays Diego in Isabel’s Garden, the pair aims to bring to life more stories that are uplifting and hopeful.

“Writing and directing Isabel’s Garden was one of the most transformational experiences of my life,” Kit says. “Not only was it my debut film after making a massive career shift from being in the fitness industry, but it was an opportunity for my husband and I to collaborate. It was a beautiful moment really, using both of our passions–writing, directing, and acting–to create a touching female-led story that moved audiences to tears.”

Kit’s love for writing traces back to childhood, but life took her on several other routes involving fitness, self-development, and entrepreneurship before she felt ready to tap into her creative instincts. Every experience was a catalyst slowly preparing Kit to take on the challenge of developing her first film with confidence.

Manuel, who worked for many years in tech sales and software development before he ever stepped foot on set, also has an unconventional relationship with creativity. After co-founding prominent music schools, Manuel rediscovered his passion for the arts and delved head-first into acting.

The uncomfortable nature of exploring a new creative outlet later in life was a refreshing lesson for Manuel and also for Kit, who faced many naysayers in their path to reclaiming personal authenticity. In some moments it challenged their resolve to do something different. At the same time, it sparked a fire within them to follow their hearts and disregard the script society was pushing on them.

Their courage to defy the status quo should be applauded. Kit’s desire to bring Isabel’s Garden to life is a unique look into blended modern families and how they are represented in film. This triumph will have ripple effects on viewers and hopefully provide opportunities for more stories of blended families in film and TV.

Isabel’s Garden was officially selected to be shown at several upcoming reputable film festivals including the 33rd Heartland International Film Festival, the 25th Newport Beach Film Festival, and the 43rd Three Rivers Film Festival. In January 2025, Isabel’s Garden will be available on streaming platforms. Kit has more feel-good stories in the pipeline that she is currently developing under Iris Tuesday Productions.

Emily Skyle, Founder and Executive Director of the Cordillera International Film Festival states, "We were thrilled to showcase this beautiful film, a testament to the power of storytelling with heart and the creativity that drives our industry. I think the heart behind this film, and the talent that came together to bring the story to life is why it was such an important, refreshing, and inspiring film."

Media Contact

Name: Melanie Márquez

Email: PR@M4PR.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.