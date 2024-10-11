Collateralized Debt Obligation Market to Reach $80.4 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 11.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global collateralized debt obligation market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as demand for alternative investment products and rise in volume of foreign exchange trade.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Collateralized Debt Obligation Market by Type (Collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), Collateralized bond obligations (CBOs), Collateralized synthetic obligations (CSOs), Structured finance CDOs (SFCDOs)), and Application (Asset Management Company, Fund Company and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the collateralized debt obligation market was valued at $27.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $80.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global collateralized debt obligation market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as demand for alternative investment products and rise in volume of foreign exchange trade. However, the higher risk premiums hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, diversification by pooling various debt instruments offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global collateralized debt obligation market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $27.5 billion Market Size in 2033 $80.4 billion CAGR 11.60% No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Demand for alternative investment products Rise in volume of foreign exchange trade Opportunities Diversification by pooling various debt instruments Restraint Higher risk premiums

The structured finance CDOs (SFCDOs) segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

Based on the type, the structured finance CDOs (SFCDOs) segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-third of the global collateralized debt obligation market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to advances in financial technology and data analytics have enhanced the ability to model and evaluate the underlying assets of SFCDOs, allowing for better-informed investment decisions.

However, the collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2033, owing to the growing popularity of CLOs among institutional investors, driven by their attractive risk-adjusted returns and relative stability during periods of market volatility compared to other high-yield investments.

The asset management company segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period.

Based on the application, the asset management company segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-third of the global collateralized debt obligation market revenue, and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing emphasis on leveraging advanced financial technologies and data analytics, enabling AMCs to perform more precise credit assessments and optimize portfolio management. These technologies enhance the ability to monitor and manage the underlying assets in CDOs more effectively, improving overall performance and risk mitigation.

However, the fund company segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2033, owing to adopt more rigorous risk management practices and enhance transparency to rebuild investor confidence and ensure compliance with stricter regulations like the Dodd-Frank Act and Basel III. These reforms have led fund companies to improve their due diligence processes, stress-testing models, and disclosure practices to mitigate systemic risks and provide more detailed information to investors.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for three-fourths of the global Collateralized Debt Obligation market revenue and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe, owing to the increasing interest and participation in CDO markets as financial markets in countries like China, Japan, and Australia mature and integrate more with global markets. This growing interest is driven by the search for higher yields in a prolonged low-interest-rate environment and the desire to diversify investment portfolios.

Major Industry Players: -

Deutsche Bank AG

Citigroup Inc.

RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

UBS AG

Goldman Sachs Ayco

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Natixis

Wells Fargo and Co

The GreensLedge Group LLC

Morgan Stanley

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global collateralized debt obligation market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

